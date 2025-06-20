Although Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola looks more likely to commit his immediate future to the Cherries for the 2025/26 season, Semenyo may be keen to test himself at a bigger club. Below, we assess some of the potential contenders for Semenyo’s signature, which would likely cost in excess of £50 million.

He finished the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with 11 goals and five assists to his name, helping the Cherries to a top-half place. After eight goals in his first full Premier League season last year, Semenyo has proven himself to be a progressive front man, catching the eye of several big fish in the Premier League and beyond.

25-year-old Ghanaian international forward Antoine Semenyo could be moving on to pastures new this summer. The 27-cap international for the Black Stars has lit up the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth since joining from Bristol City in 2023.

Manchester United



Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants Semenyo to form part of a dynamic three-man front line alongside Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap. With United not in any European football competition next season, it'll be very difficult for the Red Devils to pitch themselves as anything too different to playing for Bournemouth.

His move from Bristol City to Bournemouth was a sensible one, and he is clearly well-advised. A move to a turbulent Old Trafford may not be the best step to take while so much uncertainty remains on and off the field.

Liverpool



Several reports have suggested that Arne Slot’s Reds have been monitoring Semenyo closely since the turn of the New Year. Richard Hughes, who was instrumental in enticing Semenyo from Bristol City to Bournemouth in 2023, is now working as sporting director of Liverpool.

Hughes is known to be a huge admirer of Semenyo as a person and a player. The latter would fit in well with the Reds’ fluid and powerful forward line, but they may not have the funds to do the deal if Florian Wirtz is their primary target.

Aston Villa



Despite their renaissance, Marcus Rashford looks unlikely to stay at Villa Park, even following an encouraging loan spell from Manchester United. Rashford is aiming for Champions League football, so with him out of the picture, Semenyo could be a strong alternative. Although Villa missed out on Champions League football on the final day of the season, Villa could be an attractive destination for Semenyo yet.

Villa remains a club on the up, which is evidenced by their off-field progress as well as their on-field growth. They have recently signed a string of high-profile sponsorship deals with the likes of Trade Nation and Betano, the latter of which having become the team’s front-of-jersey partner. This is significant, as they have recently expanded their market coverage into Africa and aspire to be the best betting site in Nigeria , where Premier League sports betting is rife.

Interest from these regional audiences in Betano’s futures and match-specific markets for the Premier League would therefore surely benefit from Villa increasing their line-up of dynamic and talented young African players. In turn, Semenyo would still have a Europa League campaign to fight for next season.

Newcastle United



Another club that has secured Champions League football for the 2025/26 season is Newcastle United. The Magpies qualified by the skin of their teeth but it makes them a red-hot target for players this summer. With Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still searching for the ideal right-sided formula in his 3-4-3 system, Semenyo could be the ideal competition for the likes of Harvey Barnes. It would also allow Will Osula to leave on loan for regular first team football, potentially with a top-end Championship outfit.

Just eight years ago, Semenyo was playing in the National League South for Bath City. Today, he prepares for a life-changing move with England’s biggest clubs knocking at the door.