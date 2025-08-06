A/R: 8 feared dead as military helicopter reportedly crashes near Obuasi

Eight people, including three crew members and five passengers, are feared dead following the reported crash of a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) helicopter near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

While details are still emerging, it is believed that the occupants of the helicopter were high-ranking officials en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

A statement from the GAF confirmed that the Z-9 helicopter, which took off this morning, has since gone off the radar.

The statement, signed by the Acting Director General of Public Relations, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, read:

A GAF helicopter, Z-9, that took off this morning at 0912hrs from Accra and was heading for Obuasi is currently off the radar. All efforts are being made to establish contact. On board were three crew members and five passengers. Further details will be communicated soon.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a helicopter was seen engulfed in flames and burned beyond recognition after crashing into a tree at Adansi-Akrofuom , also in the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

The aircraft, which reportedly operates the Accra–Obuasi route every Wednesday, went down under unclear circumstances.

The Assembly Member for the area, Matthew Baah, confirmed the crash during an interview on Adom FM. He explained that he was working on his farm when he received a distress call. He recounted:

After the crash, everything went silent. Residents who rushed to the scene found the helicopter in flames.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Mr Baah noted that poor weather conditions could have been a contributing factor.