Dagbon Overlord 'sacks' energy minister from palace over NEDCo dispute (video)

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, reportedly turned away the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, from the Gbewaa Palace on Tuesday, 5 August.

According to a report by Citi News, the Minister's visit was part of a diplomatic effort to ease growing tensions between the palace and the management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

The utility provider has come under intense criticism over alleged acts of disrespect and its decision to cut power supply to several parts of Tamale, including key traditional areas.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II

Sources close to the matter suggest the Minister had intended to appeal for calm and help restore relations between NEDCo and traditional authorities. However, a video from the visit shows the Overlord reportedly declined to meet with the delegation, insisting that electricity must first be restored to all affected communities before any engagement could take place.

As a result, the Minister and his entourage were asked to leave the palace grounds.

NEDCo Suspends Field Operations in Tamale

On Thursday, 31 July, staff groups of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and NEDCo in the Northern Area announced the immediate suspension of all field operations in the Tamale Metropolis and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: GRTCC announces nationwide transport fare increase from August 8

According to staff leaders, the decision followed an assault on VRA/NEDCo personnel on Wednesday, 30 July. The incident reportedly occurred when staff members, travelling in official vehicles, were stopped, forcibly removed, and beaten with clubs and sticks by a group of youth in Tamale. The vehicles were subsequently seized and taken to the Gukpena Palace.

In light of these developments, staff leadership is demanding that management and law enforcement agencies identify and prosecute those responsible for the attacks. They are also calling for a full explanation as to why personnel performing legitimate duties were violently targeted.