Does the NCA have the power to suspend DStv Ghana’s licence? Here's what the law says

It is barely 48 hours to the deadline issued by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, to MultiChoice Ghana (DStv) to reduce its subscription prices by 30% or risk a suspension of its broadcasting licence.

According to the minister, the current pricing structure amounts to the exploitation of Ghanaians, especially when compared to markets such as Nigeria. He described the situation as “plain stealing.”

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, 1 August, Mr George revealed that he had written to the National Communications Authority (NCA), requesting it to suspend the broadcasting licence of DStv should the company fail to implement a price reduction.

He criticised the pricing disparity between Ghana and Nigeria, pointing out that while Ghanaian subscribers pay the equivalent of $83 for the premium package, Nigerian consumers pay only $29 for the same service.

DStv Responds

In an official statement dated 3 August 2025 and signed by Managing Director Alex Okyere, MultiChoice Ghana rejected the proposed price reduction, citing economic impracticality and the need to maintain service quality. The company dismissed the suggested cut as unrealistic, although it acknowledged the recent appreciation of the cedi.

MultiChoice reaffirmed its commitment to keeping subscription rates as affordable as possible, despite macroeconomic challenges and intense competition in the media industry. The company added that any pricing revisions must take into account the cost of delivering quality services and maintaining customer satisfaction.

With the deadline fast approaching and no resolution yet reached, what exactly does the law say about the NCA’s powers in such matters?

The NCA’s Legal Authority

NCA logo

Under clause 13 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), the NCA has the authority to suspend or revoke licences and frequency authorisations under certain conditions.

Clause 13 (1) states that the Authority may suspend or revoke a licence or frequency authorisation where:

(a) the licence or authorisation holder has materially failed to comply with any provisions of the Act, its Regulations, or the terms and conditions of the licence or authorisation;

(b) the licensee or authorisation holder has materially failed to comply with a lawful directive from the Authority;

(c) the licensee or authorisation holder is in default of payment of any fees or charges imposed under this Act, the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), or Regulations.

What Happens When a Licence Gets Suspended?

The law further provides additional grounds for suspension or revocation. According to clause 13 (1)(d), action may be taken where:

the licensee ceases to:

(i) operate the public communications network;

(ii) provide the public electronic communications service; or

(iii) use the frequency band;

Other justifications include:

(e) if suspension or revocation is necessary for national security or is deemed to be in the public interest;

(f) if the imposition of a fine under the Act is considered insufficient in the circumstances.

ALSO READ: Minority calls for Sam George and DStv to be summoned over subscription price dispute

Conclusion

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally petitioned the Chairman of the Communications Committee to summon both parties for a resolution. In response, Mr Nartey George assured that he would provide a full update after completing the regulatory processes on 7 August.