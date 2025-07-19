Man fakes DNA test to avoid taking care of his kids

An official report into a fraud case has revealed how a UK woman managed to prove that the father of her child had conspired with a DNA test lab employee to fake his paternity test and avoid child support payments totalling over £94,000.

The case began in 2022, when 31-year-old Chelsea Miller’s ex-partner, Sheldon B., ended their relationship just three days after the birth of their son, Louie. Subsequently, Sheldon B. denied he was Louie’s father and requested a paternity test. The financial liability he stood to avoid was substantial, estimated at £94,000.

Despite her confidence in the child’s paternity, Miller received a shocking blow when the test results returned as negative. For the Court, the DNA test served as official, irrefutable evidence.

However, Miller independently pursued a second course of action. She successfully persuaded her ex’s mother, Katie, to provide a DNA sample to a separate laboratory. The results of this second test confirmed that Louie was indeed her grandson, thereby establishing a biological link to Sheldon B.

With his fraud exposed, Sheldon B. had no option but to admit to his actions. He confessed that he had asked his aunt, who had a contact at a DNA lab, to assist him in evading his financial responsibilities. The lab employee, identified as Robert P., subsequently admitted to his role, which involved intentionally swapping Sheldon's DNA sample with his own to tamper with the results. Robert P. also pleaded guilty, though there was no evidence to suggest he received financial compensation for his part in the scheme.

“The level of unprofessionalism and violation of trust in this case is beyond unacceptable,” she told The Sun. “Patients deserve to feel safe and respected when receiving care, especially in situations as sensitive as this.”

