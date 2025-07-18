Alabaster Box recounts how singing live at U.S. embassy secured their visas in 2006

Renowned Ghanaian gospel a cappella group, Alabaster Box, has revealed how an impromptu performance at the United States Embassy in 2006 earned them visas, thanks to their extraordinary vocal talent.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s Showbiz 360, the group shared a fascinating account of their early breakthrough and the role their music played in opening international doors.

According to the group, during their visa interview, they introduced themselves and were surprisingly recognised by one of the embassy officials. The staff member requested an on-the-spot performance to confirm their reputation.

It was in 2006, and we were at one of the windows when the person attending to us said, we’ve heard you can sing. Can you sing for us?. So, we began singing, and all the other embassy officials who were attending to other applicants left their posts and came over to listen

The group admitted they had little hope of securing the visas, as they were unsure whether the documents they had presented were sufficient.

Honestly, we weren’t confident that the letter we submitted would be strong enough. The bank account stated in the letter had only about 10 million old Ghana cedis — which is just GH₵1,000 today

Despite the paperwork, the visa officer reportedly didn’t even examine their documents thoroughly. Moved by the group’s harmonies, he approved their visas immediately, instructing them to return the following day to collect them.

Reflecting on the surreal moment, the group cited the biblical proverb, “A man’s gift makes room for him”, adding that the incident deeply reinforced their belief in the power of talent and divine grace.

Formed in 1993 by Samuel Narku Dowuona, along with Gideon Allotey, Horst Ayub, and Michael Allotey, Alabaster Box is known for pioneering “Afroppella” , a unique blend of African rhythms, harmonies, and mouth-made beats. The all-male ensemble has left a lasting impact on Ghana’s gospel music scene and beyond.