UG’s Pent hostel sparks outrage with astronomical GH₵40k room fee

Management of the African Union Hall (Pentagon) at the University of Ghana, operated by Ghana Hostels Limited (GHL), is facing widespread backlash over what has been described as an exorbitant increase in hostel fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to the new fee structure, the lowest rate for a shared four-in-a-room space at the old Pent facility has risen to GHS7,492 — up from GHS5,995 previously. The highest charge now stands at a staggering GHS40,000 for a single occupancy room with air conditioning and ensuite facilities, an increase from the GHS27,769 charged in the previous academic year.

In a notice to students, GHL explained that the increment reflects the general rise in the cost of living. They cited increased expenses related to maintenance materials, room facility upgrades, and utility tariff hikes.

The statement read:

Higher prices for construction and repair materials such as cement, paint, tiles, and plumbing supplies translate directly into higher operational costs. Costs associated with hiring skilled labour for specialised repairs and maintenance have also increased, further inflating overall expenditure.

Justifying further, it added:

Utilities such as water (4.02% increase) and electricity (14.75% increase) are included in the rent, meaning that fluctuations in tariffs directly impact operational budgets.

GHL also stated that hostel rooms are undergoing upgrades, including the installation of new furniture, modernised bathroom and kitchen spaces, energy-efficient lighting, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, the sharp hike has sparked outrage, particularly among students, many of whom have taken to social media to express their frustration. Below are some reactions:

Reacting to the development, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, criticised the decision as “broad daylight robbery.”

In a social media post, he wrote:

This Pent Hall hostel rate and the reasons for the increment don’t make sense! This looks like broad daylight robbery.