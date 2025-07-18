Manchester United agree deal to sign Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo - Details of deal

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £71million. The deal includes £65million paid in four instalments plus £6million in potential bonuses.

The 25-year-old Cameroon winger chose United over other interested clubs. He told both Brentford and Tottenham that he wanted to join United if he left this summer.

United's first bid of £45million plus £10million in add-ons was rejected. Brentford also turned down a second offer worth £55million plus £7.5million in bonuses. The London club wanted more than the £62.5million United paid Wolves for Matheus Cunha earlier this window.

His contract at Manchester United will be valid until June 2030 plus option until June 2031, per Fabrizio Romano.

Mbeumo only wanted Man United

Arsenal and Newcastle were also keen on Mbeumo, but he made it clear he preferred United, according to Athletic. This makes Mbeumo United's third summer signing alongside Cunha and teenage defender Diego Leon from Paraguay's Cerro Porteno.

Mbeumo had an excellent 2024/25 season, starting all 38 Premier League matches for Brentford. He scored 20 goals and provided 8 assists as the Bees finished 10th in the table.

The winger began his career at French club Troyes before moving to Brentford in 2019. He played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2021. During his time at Brentford, he made 242 appearances across all competitions, scoring 70 goals and registering 51 assists.

Brentford were determined to get a high fee for one of their star players. They held firm during weeks of negotiations before finally accepting United's improved offer. The transfer is now being finalised, with Mbeumo expected to join United's pre-season preparations shortly.