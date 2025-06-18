Premier League 2025/26 opening weekend fixtures announced with Man United hosting Arsenal

The Premier League has unveiled the complete fixture list for the 2025/26 season, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign ahead.

The action begins on Friday, August 15, 2025, when defending champions Liverpool kick off their title defence against Bournemouth. It marks the start of what promises to be an entertaining opening weekend across England's top flight.

Manchester City, seeking their fifth championship in six seasons, will begin their quest against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Citizens will be determined to reclaim the crown after Liverpool's recent success.

The standout clash of the opening weekend sees Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The Gunners will be eager to finally break their second-place curse after finishing runners-up for three consecutive seasons. This fixture represents a stern early test for both clubs' title ambitions.

The three newly promoted sides face varying degrees of difficulty in their Premier League returns. Leeds United have perhaps the toughest assignment, travelling to face Everton on Monday, August 18, 2025. Burnley will host Tottenham Hotspur at home, whilst Sunderland welcome West Ham United to the Stadium of Light.

Saturday's programme features several intriguing matchups. Aston Villa entertain Newcastle United, whilst Brighton face Fulham. Nottingham Forest host Brentford in what should be an entertaining encounter between two well-established Premier League sides.

Chelsea begin their campaign at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace on Sunday, completing a weekend packed with quality football.

The season will conclude on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with all twenty clubs playing simultaneously in the traditional final-day format. This ensures maximum drama as the title race, European qualification spots, and relegation battle reach their climax together.

Opening Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, August 15, 2025

Liverpool v Bournemouth.

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Aston Villa v Newcastle.

Brighton v Fulham.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford.

Sunderland v West Ham.

Tottenham v Burnley.

Wolves v Manchester City.

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Chelsea v Crystal Palace.

Manchester United v Arsenal.

Monday, August 18, 2025