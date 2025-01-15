Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

10 footballers who lost wealth after divorce

15 January 2025 at 10:03
Pulse Sports Ghana presents 10 footballers who lost their wealth due to divorce because they didn't apply the "Hakimi principle." Some of these names will blow your mind...
10 footballers who lost everything after divorce
10 footballers who lost everything after divorce

In the glittering world of professional football, players often live lavish lifestyles, earning vast fortunes and basking in fame. However, behind the bright lights, some football stars have experienced devastating financial losses due to divorce.

Pulse Sports Ghana presents 10 shocking stories of footballers who lost nearly everything after their marriages ended.

Full list below:

Emmanuel Eboué 

Emmanuel Eboué 

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué faced a catastrophic financial collapse following his divorce. After the split, Eboué lost custody of his children and all of his properties in England to his ex-wife. The emotional and financial toll of the divorce left the Ivory Coast international struggling to rebuild his life.

Thierry Henry 

Thierry Henry 

Legendary French striker Thierry Henry paid a staggering £10 million to his wife after their divorce. During his first year at Barcelona, Henry openly admitted that the emotional toll of the breakup affected his mental health and performance on the field.

Ryan Giggs 

Ryan Giggs 

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs parted with a jaw-dropping £40 million to his wife following their divorce. This immense financial cost underscores the serious financial ramifications of high-profile divorces in the world of football.

Louis Saha 

Louis Saha 

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Louis Saha saw half of his fortune go to his ex-wife after their divorce. Saha’s case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of sound financial planning and the potential risks of relationship breakdowns.

Wes Brown 

Wes Brown 

Ex-Manchester United defender Wes Brown declared bankruptcy just a year after his divorce. Despite earning £50,000 a week, Brown was unable to avoid financial ruin, highlighting how even substantial salaries can be vulnerable without careful money management.

David James 

David James 

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James experienced a dramatic fall from financial security after his divorce. Forced to auction his possessions to make ends meet, James' story serves as a harsh reminder of how quickly fame and fortune can dissipate without proper planning.

Ray Parlour 

Ray Parlour 

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour saw his wife receive half of his £10 million fortune, including a £2.5 million house, after their divorce. Parlour's situation highlights the importance of protecting assets and planning for the financial risks that can come with separation.

Jamie Redknapp 

Jamie Redknapp 

Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp lost half of his estimated £15 million fortune after his divorce. Redknapp’s experience underscores the financial dangers of divorce, even for wealthy and successful athletes.

Keith Gillespie 

Keith Gillespie 

Former Newcastle and Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie paid over £7 million in divorce costs and faced bankruptcy in 2010. Gillespie’s experience is a cautionary tale about the long-term financial consequences that can arise from a marriage breakdown.

Tendai Ndoro 

Tendai Ndoro

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro lost everything to his wife after their divorce. In a surprising turn, Ndoro had registered all his properties in his wife’s name, leaving him with nothing once the relationship ended.

Football
Next Article