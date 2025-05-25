EPL final day: How teams can qualify for the Champions League explained in simple terms

With just one match left to play in the 2024/25 Premier League season, Liverpool have already been crowned champions and will lift the trophy at Anfield after facing Crystal Palace. Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton have all been relegated.

While the title and relegation battles are over, the race for European football is still alive. In fact, as many as eight teams could secure European places, and there’s still plenty of drama left in the chase for next season’s Champions League.

The Premier League has gained an extra Champions League spot, which means five teams could qualify.

Who’s Already In?

Liverpool (Champions)

Arsenal (second, almost confirmed)

Tottenham, who won the Europa League

Arsenal:

Need just a draw against already-relegated Southampton to secure second place. If they lose and Man City win big, City could still overtake them on goal difference.

Manchester City:

Currently third. A win against Fulham keeps pressure on Arsenal. If City lose or draw, they could still qualify for the Champions League, depending on other results.

Newcastle:

Fourth with 66 points. A win over Everton guarantees a Champions League place. A draw could still be enough if two out of Chelsea, Villa, or Forest fail to win.

Chelsea:

Tied on points with Newcastle (66), but slightly behind on goal difference. They face Nottingham Forest in what could be a winner-takes-all game. A win guarantees Chelsea a spot in the Champions League.

Aston Villa:

Also on 66 points, but with the worst goal difference. They play Manchester United at Old Trafford and must win. They also need one of City, Newcastle, or Chelsea to drop points.

Nottingham Forest:

Currently seventh with 65 points. Must beat Chelsea and hope one of City, Newcastle, or Villa drop points to sneak into the top five.

Final Day Fixtures:

Southampton vs Arsenal

Fulham vs Man City

Newcastle vs Everton

Forest vs Chelsea

Man United vs Aston Villa