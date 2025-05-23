Ghana’s fastest man Benjamin Azamati books spot at 2025 World Athletics Championships

Ghana’s fastest man, Benjamin Azamati, has officially qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after clocking an impressive 9.98 seconds in the men’s 100m at the McNabb Sprint Series.

The 26-year-old sprinter’s time, with a legal wind reading of +1.2 m/s, is his season’s best and puts him in joint 17th place on the global qualification list.

This also marks the fourth time Azamati has run under 10 seconds under legal wind condition, which is more than any other Ghanaian athlete.

So far, Ghana has seen nine wind-legal sub-10 second runs in the 100m, with Azamati claiming four of them. Leo Myles-Mills and Aziz Zakari have two each, while Joseph Paul Amoah has one.

Azamati, who holds Ghana’s national record in the 100m, reached the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He recently skipped the World Relays in Guangzhou to focus on qualifying for the individual 100m event and has now achieved his goal.

He remains an important part of Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, having played a key role in setting the national record time of 38.07 seconds at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

While Azamati was not in the squad for the World Relays this year, the relay team still made the country proud.

Ghana's relay team also qualified

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team, made up of Barnabas Aggerh, Joseph Paul Amoah, Mustapha Alufar Bokpin, and Ibrahim Fuseini, finished second in Round 2 of the qualifiers in Guangzhou with a strong time of 38.32 seconds.

They narrowly missed first place, finishing just behind France, who won with a time of 38.31 seconds.

This result earned Ghana one of the final qualification spots for the relay event at next year’s World Championships in Tokyo.