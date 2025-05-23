Gunshots interrupt ex-Liverpool star Coutinho’s interview leaving fans scared (Video)

An interview with former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho was suddenly interrupted by the sound of gunfire in Rio de Janeiro, leaving many fans shocked.

Many fans were even more surprised by the calm reactions of the players involved.

The loud gunshots were heard while Coutinho was speaking to the press, and again when his Vasco da Gama teammates, Leo Jardim and Nuno Moreira, stood in front of the same cameras. Despite the noise, none of the three players appeared frightened.

Coutinho, 32, who now plays for Vasco on loan from Aston Villa, simply paused, turned around smiling, and made a light-hearted remark.

His Brazilian teammate Jardim, a 30-year-old former Lille goalkeeper, laughed out loud at the situation. Meanwhile, Portuguese winger Moreira, 25, remained relaxed, smiled and calmly crossed his arms.

Location of incident plagued by high crime rate

The strange scene took place near Vasco da Gama’s training centre in Rio, which is a city known not only for its passionate football rivalry but also for high crime rates in certain neighbourhoods. Vasco shares the city with top clubs Fluminense, Botafogo and Flamengo.

Many parts of Rio, especially poorer areas known as favelas, have long struggled with gang violence and police raids. The area where the training ground is located, Cidade de Deus (City of God), is one such place and has been the site of frequent violent incidents.

According to local media outlet Globo, the sound of gunfire and helicopters near Vasco’s training ground is not unusual. Staff at the club say such disturbances are part of everyday life in the area due to ongoing police operations.

Clips of the interviews were shared online, where viewers expressed both concern and disbelief at how relaxed the players were during the shooting. Some praised their composure, while others were alarmed by how normal such danger seems to have become.