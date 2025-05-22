Ranking the top 20 highest paid African footballers (2025) - 2 Ghana stars make list

The African football scene continues to produce stars who not only excel on the pitch but also command impressive salaries from Saudi Arabia to the English Premier League.

Here’s a list of the top 20 highest-paid African footballers based on their weekly earnings:

20. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – £112,769

The Cameroonian forward recently moved to Major League Soccer, playing for New York Red Bulls, after a solid career in Europe.

19. Ismaël Bennacer – £113,446

Algerian midfielder Bennacer remains a key player for AC Milan, securing a significant wage for his contributions to the team.

18. Brahim Diaz – £117,000

Moroccan-Spanish attacking midfielder Diaz rejoined Real Madrid, securing a substantial weekly salary.

17. Amad Diallo – £120,000

The Ivorian winger, currently with Manchester United, earns a notable weekly wage reflecting his potential and performances.

16. André Onana – £120,000

Manchester United's Cameroonian goalkeeper is one of Africa's highest-paid shot-stoppers in Europe.

15. Idrissa Gueye – £120,000

Senegalese midfielder Gueye continues to be a key figure at Everton, earning a consistent wage for his work in the midfield.

14. Abdoulaye Doucouré – £130,00000

The Malian midfielder is a crucial part of Everton's Premier League squad, earning a significant weekly wage.

13. Noussair Mazraoui – £135,000

The Moroccan right-back joined Manchester United in August 2024, reuniting with former manager Erik ten Hag and securing a notable salary.

12. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £160,000

Gabonese forward Aubameyang remains among the highest-paid African players, playing for Olympique de Marseille.

11. Victor Osimhen – £161,000

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and continues to showcase his goal-scoring ability to justify his wages.

10. Yassine Bounou – £161,000

Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou moved to Al Hilal after a successful stint at Sevilla, joining the ranks of the highest-paid African goalkeepers.

9. Edouard Mendy – £177,000

Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy made a high-profile move from Chelsea to Al Ahli, significantly boosting his earnings in Saudi Arabia.

8. Inaki Williams – £184,000

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams remains a consistent performer at Athletic Bilbao, earning one of the highest salaries for African players in La Liga.

7. Thomas Partey – £200,000

Ghana's Thomas Partey continues to be one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players, despite facing injury challenges in recent seasons.

6. Franck Kessié – £225,000

The Ivorian midfielder secured a high-paying move to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia after leaving Barcelona, increasing his salary significantly.

5. Achraf Hakimi – £234,000

The Moroccan full-back, a standout performer at Paris Saint-Germain, earns a handsome weekly salary in the French capital.

4. Mohamed Salah – £350,000

Egyptian attacker Mohammed Salah is Liverpool’s highest-paid player, after signing a lucrative new deal to stay to stay at the club for two more years.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – £559,000

Senegalese defender Koulibaly made a lucrative move to Al Hilal after leaving Chelsea, joining the ranks of Africa’s top earners.

2. Sadio Mané – £644,000

Mane signed a massive deal with Al Nassr after leaving Bayern Munich, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

1. Riyad Mahrez – £840,000