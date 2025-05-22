Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Ranking the top 20 highest paid African footballers (2025) - 2 Ghana stars make list

22 May 2025 at 14:30
Check who tops the list of the highest-paid African footballers, ranked from 20 to 1. See full list...
Top 20 highest paid African footballers – see which Ghanaian players make the list
Top 20 highest paid African footballers – see which Ghanaian players make the list

The African football scene continues to produce stars who not only excel on the pitch but also command impressive salaries from Saudi Arabia to the English Premier League.

Here’s a list of the top 20 highest-paid African footballers based on their weekly earnings:

20. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – £112,769 

The Cameroonian forward recently moved to Major League Soccer, playing for New York Red Bulls, after a solid career in Europe.

Recommended For You

19. Ismaël Bennacer – £113,446 

Algerian midfielder Bennacer remains a key player for AC Milan, securing a significant wage for his contributions to the team.

18. Brahim Diaz – £117,000 

Moroccan-Spanish attacking midfielder Diaz rejoined Real Madrid, securing a substantial weekly salary.

17. Amad Diallo – £120,000 

The Ivorian winger, currently with Manchester United, earns a notable weekly wage reflecting his potential and performances.

16. André Onana – £120,000 

Manchester United's Cameroonian goalkeeper is one of Africa's highest-paid shot-stoppers in Europe.

15. Idrissa Gueye – £120,000 

Senegalese midfielder Gueye continues to be a key figure at Everton, earning a consistent wage for his work in the midfield.

14. Abdoulaye Doucouré – £130,00000 

The Malian midfielder is a crucial part of Everton's Premier League squad, earning a significant weekly wage.

13. Noussair Mazraoui – £135,000 

The Moroccan right-back joined Manchester United in August 2024, reuniting with former manager Erik ten Hag and securing a notable salary.

12. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £160,000 

Gabonese forward Aubameyang remains among the highest-paid African players, playing for Olympique de Marseille.

READ ALSO: Top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world 

11. Victor Osimhen  – £161,000 

Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and continues to showcase his goal-scoring ability to justify his wages.

10. Yassine Bounou  – £161,000 

Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou moved to Al Hilal after a successful stint at Sevilla, joining the ranks of the highest-paid African goalkeepers.

9. Edouard Mendy – £177,000 

Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy made a high-profile move from Chelsea to Al Ahli, significantly boosting his earnings in Saudi Arabia.

8. Inaki Williams – £184,000 

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams remains a consistent performer at Athletic Bilbao, earning one of the highest salaries for African players in La Liga.

7. Thomas Partey  – £200,000 

Thomas-Partey

Ghana's Thomas Partey continues to be one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players, despite facing injury challenges in recent seasons.

6. Franck Kessié  – £225,000 

The Ivorian midfielder secured a high-paying move to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia after leaving Barcelona, increasing his salary significantly.

5. Achraf Hakimi – £234,000 

The Moroccan full-back, a standout performer at Paris Saint-Germain, earns a handsome weekly salary in the French capital.

4. Mohamed Salah – £350,000 

Egyptian attacker Mohammed Salah is Liverpool’s highest-paid player, after signing a lucrative new deal to stay to stay at the club for two more years.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – £559,000 

Senegalese defender Koulibaly made a lucrative move to Al Hilal after leaving Chelsea, joining the ranks of Africa’s top earners.

2. Sadio Mané – £644,000 

Mane signed a massive deal with Al Nassr after leaving Bayern Munich, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

MUST READ: Top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world (2025) - CR7 paid twice more than Messi

1. Riyad Mahrez – £840,000 

African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez will be vying for glory with star players such as Wilfried Zaha in the Africa Cup of Nations

Algerian winger Mahrez tops the list after securing a hefty wage at Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League following his departure from Manchester City.

Inform me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.