Agradaa may soon be freed as lawyer says plea bargain discussions with AG are 'far advanced'

The High Court in Accra has instructed the parties involved in the case against Patricia Asieduaa, widely known as Nana Agradaa, and her co-accused to submit the terms of a proposed plea bargain ahead of the next hearing.

The Court directed that the agreement be filed at least three clear days before the adjourned sitting on 16 December 2025.

During proceedings on Tuesday, 2 December, prosecutors indicated that they were considering requesting a bench warrant for the second accused. Defence counsel, however, stated that they had not yet been served with notice of the hearing.

Representing Nana Agradaa, her lawyer told the Court that discussions with the Office of the Attorney-General regarding a potential plea bargain were “far advanced” and requested a brief adjournment to finalise the details. According to citinewsroom.com, the prosecutor confirmed that the complainant, Emmanuel Appiah Fumum, was aware of the negotiations and was present in court.

The presiding judge then instructed the Court Registry to ensure that proper notice is served on counsel for the second accused before the next scheduled date.

The case centres on allegations that Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess turned evangelist, broadcast nude images of Pastor Emmanuel Appiah Fumum, popularly known as Osofo Biblical, on her television station and social media platforms without his consent. Prosecutors claim the images were aired during a live programme in which panelists mocked the complainant, in violation of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which prohibits the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Nana Agradaa, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence in a separate case for defrauding by false pretences, was present in court during the proceedings.