Prophet Prince Osei says poor communication ended marriage with Empress Gifty

Prophet Prince Osei, the former husband of Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, has opened up about why their marriage, despite repeated efforts, ultimately fell apart.

In an Instagram video posted on 2 December 2025, Prince Osei revealed that poor communication was at the heart of their separation. He reflected that, had he mastered the art of communicating with his former wife, their relationship might have endured.

“Prayer alone cannot sustain a marriage because there are so many factors at play. One thing I have learned is that effective communication is essential. Faithfulness alone cannot hold a marriage together. Even if you wish to stay close to your spouse, it ultimately comes down to how well you communicate,” he explained.

Since the divorce, Prince Osei has focused on improving his communication skills, recognising that spiritual devotion, while important, is not enough to maintain a healthy relationship.

He also recounted their early days together, revealing that he met Empress Gifty when she was still working as a seamstress. “When I first met her, she was a designer in Tema Community 1. I immediately knew her voice could open many doors in music. Her brother introduced her to me, and at the time she wasn’t even attending church, but her brother encouraged her to come to mine,” he shared.