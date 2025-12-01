Chef Abbys beats competition from Nigeria and Uganda to win Africa’s Most Innovative Influencer at the 2025 PIA awards

Chef Abbys has clinched the title of Most Innovative Influencer of the Year (Africa) a pan-African honour reserved for a creator whose work demonstrates exceptional originality and inventive flair.

In a fiercely competitive category, she triumphed over strong contenders including Nigeria’s Hilda Baci and Uganda’s Fat Animations.

The 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards took place on Saturday, 29 November 2025, recognising the digital creators who continue to shape conversations and cultural trends within Ghana and across the African continent. Now in its fifth edition, the event adopted the theme “Bold & Hats – Dare to Stand Out,” setting the tone for an evening that blended daring fashion, creative expression and vibrant artistry.

The ceremony, hosted by Gideon Nicholas Day, unfolded with an energetic lineup of live entertainment. Israel the Sax opened the night with a smooth, soulful performance, followed by stirring musical sets from Cena Soul and Marckel of TV3 Mentor Season XI, whose powerful vocals added a rich, uplifting atmosphere to the celebration.

Across twenty-five diverse categories, the awards highlighted the breadth and ingenuity of Ghana’s digital creators. While some well-known personalities extended their winning streaks, several rising stars captured their first-ever Pulse Influencer Awards, marking a milestone moment in their creative journeys.

