Endurance Grand crowned All-star influencer of the year at exclusive 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards dinner

The 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards Winners’ Dinner delivered a night of elegance, culture, and celebration yesterday, as Ghana’s most impactful digital creators gathered for an exclusive ceremony that honoured their contributions to shaping online conversations. The event, held on Saturday, 29th November 2025, lived up to its “Bold & Hats — Dare to Stand Out” theme, blending fashion, creativity, and influence into an unforgettable experience.

The highlight of the night came when dance sensation Endurance Grand was crowned All-Star Influencer of the Year, the topmost honour of the ceremony. Overwhelmed with emotion as she took the stage, Endurance Grand described the recognition as both humbling and deeply motivating.

I am speechless,

she said.

This award is a wake-up call to do more. I want young dancers out there to know that they can rise, they can be seen, and they can influence the world through their talent. Thank you all

Her win marked a historic moment for Ghana’s dance community, with many attendees praising her global impact, discipline, and consistency in promoting Ghanaian dance and culture.

Full List of 2025 Award Winners

Beyond the All-Star honour, the 2025 PIA celebrated excellence across many categories, acknowledging the diversity and dynamism of Ghana’s digital creative ecosystem. The full list of winners is as follows:

Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year – Emmanuel Ankrah (Drill)

All-Star Influencer of the Year – Endurance Grand

Music Influencer of the Year – Black Sherif (Iron Boy)

Food Influencer of the Year – Chef Abbys

Business Influencer of the Year – Princess Ama Burland

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Nana Yaw Addae

Tech Influencer of the Year – Michael Kumi Larbi (areyouAgod)

YouTube Influencer of the Year – Scanty Explores

Facebook Influencer of the Year – Twins Diaries

X Influencer of the Year – Berneese

Podcast Influencer of the Year – Pretty Real Talk

TikTok Influencer of the Year – Chef Abbys

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year – Princess Ama Burland

Next-Gen Influencer of the Year – Kondon Ellen Media

Blogger Influencer of the Year – Kwadwo Sheldon Studio

Instagram Influencer of the Year – Endurance Grand

Most Innovative Influencer of the Year – Chef Abbys

Streamer Influencer of the Year – Made in Ghana

Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year – Dr Louisa Satekla

Sports Influencer of the Year – Berneese

A Night of Elegance and Digital Excellence

This year’s edition took a different format from previous years, presenting an intimate Winners’ Dinner rather than a large public show. The invitation-only event created a curated space to honour creators not just for virality, but for authenticity, community influence, and cultural leadership.

The red carpet was hosted by Esilfua Boris-Hermans, whose effortless charm and poise set the tone for the night. Guests showcased bold Afrocentric hats, avant-garde designs, and futuristic interpretations of the theme.

Those who graced the red carpet included winners such as Endurance Grand, Chef Abbys, Berneese, Emmanuel Ankrah (Drill), Nana Yaw Addae, Pretty Real Talk, Made in Ghana, Dr Louisa Satekla, and many more leading digital talents. The evening also featured captivating live performances including a soulful saxophone set by Israel the Sax, and remarkable musical renditions by Cena Soul and Marckel of TV3’s Mentor Season XI, who elevated the atmosphere with their artistry.

Inside the main hall, the ceremony was steered by Gideon Nicholas Day, the charismatic media personality known for his vibrant storytelling and connection to Ghana’s digital community.

Pulse Ghana Charts a New Future

Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, Colette Amaeshi, emphasized that the Winners’ Dinner aligns with the brand’s new strategic direction. She said the event marks the beginning of a broader rebranding agenda for 2026, one focused on highlighting leadership, social impact, and the evolving influence of digital creators on African culture.

She noted that the awards continue to honour individuals who “shape conversations, lead communities, and use authenticity to influence positive change.”

According to her, the 2025 edition reinforced Pulse’s commitment to elevating Africa’s digital talents and celebrating creators whose work reflects boldness and originality.