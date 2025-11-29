Mahama pays emotional tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings: 'Ghana will remember you'

Ghana came together to honour a life of service, courage, and leadership as President John Dramani Mahama paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, celebrating her enduring influence on generations of Ghanaians.

The tribute, delivered on his behalf by Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari, was read during the state funeral on Friday, November 28, at Black Star Square.

He prayed for her peaceful rest and emphasised that her legacy would continue to guide Ghana toward a more just and equitable society.

He said,

Fare thee well, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Ghana will remember you

President Mahama said Nana Konadu’s life and legacy reflect a remarkable woman whose impact on Ghana will continue to endure.

He noted that she was more than a First Lady, describing her as "a pioneering leader, a champion of women’s empowerment, and a bold trailblazer in our political and social landscape."

According to him, Nana Konadu’s leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement opened doors for countless women and girls across the country, especially in rural communities where support was most needed.

He said,

Through her inspirational leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement, she expanded opportunities for women and girls, especially in rural communities where support was most needed. She championed literacy programmes, reproductive and maternal health, early childhood education, and economic empowerment initiatives long before these became central themes in our national development agenda

President Mahama praised her as assertive, principled and unyielding, noting that she never hesitated to push boundaries or stand alone when her convictions required it. Despite her strong public image, he said she was also warm, engaging and fiercely protective of her family.

He described her as a mother, grandmother, sister, friend and mentor.

Whose clarity, energy and purpose shaped every space she occupied.

Her passing, he said, represents a significant loss not only to her family but to the entire nation.

He stated,

Her passing is a profound loss—not only to her beloved family, to whom Lordina and I extend our heartfelt condolences—but also to our nation. It marks the closing of an important chapter in Ghana’s political and social history, even as her example continues to inspire generations to come

President Mahama added that Nana Konadu lived a life defined by service, courage and “unbroken purpose”, and remained committed to the progress of women and the potential of young people.

