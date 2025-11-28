Ghana bids farewell to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at state funeral

Ghana united in grief on Thursday, November 28, as thousands gathered at Black Star Square to bid farewell to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the nation’s longest-serving First Lady and a towering figure in women’s empowerment and national development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Security agencies, state protocol officers and event coordinators finalised preparations on November 27 to ensure a ceremony that reflected her national stature and royal heritage. The state funeral attracted government officials, diplomats, political leaders, traditional rulers, clergy, gender activists, and citizens from every corner of the country.

A solemn Requiem Mass held at the Accra Ridge Church on Wednesday, November 26, prepared the nation for her final rites. Emotional tributes highlighted the extraordinary impact she had on Ghana’s political, social and cultural evolution. Her family also expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support since her passing on October 23, 2025.

Celebrating a legacy of women’s empowerment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings: Inside the Legacy of Ghana’s Most Influential First Lady

Nana Konadu is widely remembered as the visionary founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, which championed women’s rights, reproductive health, girl-child education, rural development, and economic empowerment at a time when such causes had minimal national attention.

Public tributes described her as “a national treasure”, “a fearless reformer”, and “a beacon of women’s empowerment”. Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, praised her unwavering dedication to gender equality, while former Minister of Trade and Industry Ekwow Spio-Garbrah called her an “indomitable force whose legacy will endure for generations.”

Outside politics, Nana Konadu was admired for her vibrant love for fashion, arts, music and dance. Her elegance and confidence made her an enduring symbol of Ghanaian cultural pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early life and education

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Born on November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast to J.O.T. Agyeman and Felicia Agyeman, she grew up in a disciplined and intellectually driven home. She attended Achimota School before studying textile design at KNUST, where she was also an active student leader.

Her academic path included:

Diploma in Interior Design – London College of Arts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diploma in Advanced Personnel Management – MDPI (1979)

Certificate in Development Studies – GIMPA (1991)

Senior Fellow Diploma in Policy Studies & Non-Profit Development – Johns Hopkins University (1994) Professional journey and national influence

She began her career with Union Trading Company (1974–1980) and later joined Nanali Africarts until 1984. It was during this period that she formed the movement that transformed women’s rights advocacy across Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1977, she married Jerry John Rawlings, the late former Head of State and President. Their marriage, blessed with four children—Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi—became one of the most influential political partnerships in Ghana’s modern history.

A nation reflects on a remarkable life

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, flagbearer, NDP

As mourners gather at Black Star Square, the quiet reverence captures Ghana’s collective respect for a woman whose courage, intellect and lifelong devotion to social justice reshaped national discourse and empowered generations of women and girls.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings leaves behind a legacy that will continue to shape Ghana’s future — a legacy of leadership, resilience and transformative impact.

Advertisement