Advertisement

Apply early for 2026 World Cup visa – Canadian High Commissioner tells Ghanaians

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:57 - 28 November 2025
Apply early for 2026 World Cup visa – Canadian High Commissioner tells Ghanaians
Advertisement

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Monrat, has advised Ghanaians planning to travel to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to submit their visa applications as early as possible.

Advertisement

Canada, together with the United States and Mexico, will co-host the first-ever 48-nation World Cup, expected to attract record-breaking global attendance.

Ambassador Monrat noted that the three host nations are working closely to deliver a seamless experience for fans, officials and participating teams.

MUST READ: 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana

She said told Daily Graphic,

Advertisement

We are working very closely with our colleagues in the U.S. and Mexico to ensure cohesion and coherence in how we approach the World Cup

The High Commissioner also cautioned prospective travellers against relying on unofficial intermediaries, emphasising that visa applications must be processed through approved channels to prevent fraud.

READ ALSO: Guinea-Bissau Coup: Military arrest president, suspends elections amid gunfire in Bissau

She added,

My advice for people interested in attending the World Cup is to submit their visa applications as early as possible. The safest option is to go directly to the source to avoid scammers. We anticipate very high demand; hence my recommendation to apply as early as you can
Advertisement

With the tournament expected to be the largest in history, early planning will be crucial for fans hoping to be part of the global spectacle.

When will Ghana know its World Cup group?

FIFA has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup Final Draw will take place on Friday, 5 December 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: Guinea-Bissau Coup: Military arrest president, suspends elections amid gunfire in Bissau

The event, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT), will determine the group-stage pairings for all qualified nations. This means Ghana will officially learn its group opponents on December 5, 2025.

Advertisement

The draw will shape travel logistics for fans, as match locations across the 16 host cities in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico will become clearer. However, given the anticipated surge in visa applications, the High Commissioner’s call for early submissions remains essential — even before group allocations are announced.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Court declares both Akosua Serwaa and Ood Broni as legal spouses of Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
28.11.2025
Court declares both Akosua Serwaa and Ood Broni as legal spouses of Daddy Lumba
Police arrest woman captured in a viral video assaulting her boyfriend
News
28.11.2025
Police arrest woman captured in a viral video assaulting her boyfriend
5 Warning Signs You're Heading For a Breakup This Christmas
Entertainment
28.11.2025
5 Warning Signs You're Heading For a Breakup This Christmas
‘Mom, queen of our hearts, your legacy lives on’ – Nana Konadu’s children pay tribute to her
News
28.11.2025
‘Mom, queen of our hearts, your legacy lives on’ – Nana Konadu’s children pay tribute to her
Black Queens open Birmingham camp ahead of England friendly
Sports
28.11.2025
Black Queens open Birmingham camp ahead of England friendly
Mzbel explains why she prefers men who cheat (Video)
Entertainment
28.11.2025
Mzbel explains why she prefers men who cheat (Video)