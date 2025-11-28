Apply early for 2026 World Cup visa – Canadian High Commissioner tells Ghanaians

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Monrat, has advised Ghanaians planning to travel to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to submit their visa applications as early as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canada, together with the United States and Mexico, will co-host the first-ever 48-nation World Cup, expected to attract record-breaking global attendance.

Ambassador Monrat noted that the three host nations are working closely to deliver a seamless experience for fans, officials and participating teams.

MUST READ: 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana

She said told Daily Graphic,

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are working very closely with our colleagues in the U.S. and Mexico to ensure cohesion and coherence in how we approach the World Cup

The High Commissioner also cautioned prospective travellers against relying on unofficial intermediaries, emphasising that visa applications must be processed through approved channels to prevent fraud.

She added,

My advice for people interested in attending the World Cup is to submit their visa applications as early as possible. The safest option is to go directly to the source to avoid scammers. We anticipate very high demand; hence my recommendation to apply as early as you can

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the tournament expected to be the largest in history, early planning will be crucial for fans hoping to be part of the global spectacle.

When will Ghana know its World Cup group?

FIFA has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup Final Draw will take place on Friday, 5 December 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The event, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT), will determine the group-stage pairings for all qualified nations. This means Ghana will officially learn its group opponents on December 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement