Apply early for 2026 World Cup visa – Canadian High Commissioner tells Ghanaians
The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Monrat, has advised Ghanaians planning to travel to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to submit their visa applications as early as possible.
Canada, together with the United States and Mexico, will co-host the first-ever 48-nation World Cup, expected to attract record-breaking global attendance.
Ambassador Monrat noted that the three host nations are working closely to deliver a seamless experience for fans, officials and participating teams.
She said told Daily Graphic,
We are working very closely with our colleagues in the U.S. and Mexico to ensure cohesion and coherence in how we approach the World Cup
The High Commissioner also cautioned prospective travellers against relying on unofficial intermediaries, emphasising that visa applications must be processed through approved channels to prevent fraud.
She added,
My advice for people interested in attending the World Cup is to submit their visa applications as early as possible. The safest option is to go directly to the source to avoid scammers. We anticipate very high demand; hence my recommendation to apply as early as you can
With the tournament expected to be the largest in history, early planning will be crucial for fans hoping to be part of the global spectacle.
When will Ghana know its World Cup group?
FIFA has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup Final Draw will take place on Friday, 5 December 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
The event, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT), will determine the group-stage pairings for all qualified nations. This means Ghana will officially learn its group opponents on December 5, 2025.
The draw will shape travel logistics for fans, as match locations across the 16 host cities in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico will become clearer. However, given the anticipated surge in visa applications, the High Commissioner’s call for early submissions remains essential — even before group allocations are announced.
