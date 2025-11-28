Advertisement

Mzbel explains why she prefers men who cheat (Video)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:30 - 28 November 2025
Mzbel
Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, has revealed unexpected details about the type of men she is drawn to.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the ‘16 Years’ hitmaker disclosed that she is, surprisingly, attracted to men who are unfaithful. She explained that a partner’s infidelity creates a sense of challenge and competition that she finds oddly stimulating.

According to her, overly affectionate or attentive men do not appeal to her. Mzbel noted that she becomes more interested when there is a noticeable break in communication, saying she enjoys the renewed energy that comes when a man pulls away.

Mzbel
Mzbel
She added that constant texting, calling, or daily check-ins feel suffocating, revealing that her longest relationship has lasted five years. Mzbel hinted that she prefers to maintain her independence and does not want a partner who is always present or demanding her attention.

Earlier this year, the singer also stated that she would decline any political appointment, as she prefers to safeguard her peace of mind and avoid the intense public scrutiny that comes with such roles. She said she would nonetheless have appreciated being acknowledged by the appointing authorities for her contributions towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially given the effort she put into campaigning for the party.

“The truth is that I will turn down an offer of appointment should the President even call because I want peace of mind. I don’t want anyone to equate my success to politics because I work very hard,” she said.

Mzbel
Mzbel
She continued: “For instance, should I travel for even my own show, they will say ‘she is travelling with taxpayers’ money. Politics has made her this and that.’”

Mzbel has been outspoken in recent years about her support for the NDC and has been actively involved in the party’s campaign activities.

Watch the video below:

