Ayawaso East By-Election: Over 40,000 Voters, 5 Candidates, Who Takes the Day?

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:57 - 03 March 2026
Over 40,000 voters head to the polls in the Ayawaso East by-election today as four candidates contest the vacant parliamentary seat, with a new poll projecting a strong lead for Baba Jamal.
More than 40,000 registered voters in the Ayawaso East Constituency head to the polls today, Tuesday, 3 March 2026, to elect a new Member of Parliament.

The by-election was triggered by the death of the constituency’s MP, Mahama Naser Toure, in January 2026, leaving the seat vacant.

Voters will choose from four candidates on the ballot paper. Baba Jamal occupies the first position. The Liberal Party of Ghana’s Ibrahim Iddrisu appears second, while Yussif Baba Ali of the New Patriotic Party is third. Independent candidates Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Sanda and David Kannor are listed fourth and fifth respectively.

ALSO READ: Ayawaso East By-Election: Poll projects decisive victory for NDC’s Baba Jamal

Police Assure Tight Security

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has declared its readiness for the exercise. In a statement dated 2 March, the Police confirmed that sufficient personnel have been deployed to all designated polling stations to ensure a peaceful and transparent process.

“The Police will maintain a visible presence and conduct patrols before, during, and after the election to prevent any acts that may disrupt public peace and security,” the statement said.

The Command cautioned against violence, intimidation, the spread of misinformation, and any behaviour that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process. It stressed that anyone found to have violated the law would be dealt with in accordance with Ghanaian legislation.

ALSO READ: Court clears NDC’s Baba Jamal to contest Ayawaso East by-election

Eligible voters have been urged to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully and to report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

Poll Projects Jamal in Strong Position

Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed
A recent survey by Global InfoAnalytics projects a strong lead for Baba Jamal ahead of voting. According to the poll, he is expected to secure 75 per cent of valid votes cast.

The New Patriotic Party’s Baba Ali is projected to obtain 21 per cent, while independent candidate Umaru Sanda Muhammed is forecast to secure 3 per cent. Ibrahim Iddrisu and David Kannor are each expected to receive less than 1 per cent.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African Countries With the Best Governments: 2026 Rankings

With voting under way, attention now turns to turnout and whether the projections will reflect the final outcome at the close of polls.

