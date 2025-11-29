GIS interdicts 6 officers over viral video assaulting superior at offinso

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has interdicted six officers for gross misconduct after a viral social media video showed them verbally assaulting a superior officer at the Offinso Inland Checkpoint.

The incident occurred on November 25, 2025, when the superior officer—who identified himself as a Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI)—was travelling as a passenger aboard a commercial vehicle.

The confrontation, captured on video and widely shared online, showed the officers exhibiting open disrespect, including verbal abuse, toward the senior officer.

In a statement, the GIS described the behaviour as “unacceptable” and far below the standards expected of its personnel, especially given the Service’s long-standing emphasis on professionalism, civility, and proper conduct during operations.

The officers’ actions, the Service said, represent a direct violation of the GIS Code of Conduct.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration reaffirmed that the Service upholds professionalism, integrity, and respect for authority as its core values.

He stressed that any actions that undermine these principles would attract swift and firm disciplinary measures.

Management has since launched investigations into the incident in line with the Ghana Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245). Sanctions will be applied as appropriate once the inquiry concludes.

The GIS extended an apology to the public for any embarrassment caused by the conduct of the officers and assured citizens of its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and professionalism in the discharge of its mandate.

Further updates will be provided upon completion of the ongoing investigations.