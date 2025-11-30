‘No artiste has worked harder than me this year’ - King Promise

Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2025 Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has firmly rejected criticism suggesting he has been inactive since securing the coveted title. According to the award-winning singer, no Ghanaian artiste has matched his output or work ethic in 2025.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, the “Terminator” hitmaker rubbished claims that he has “gone quiet,” insisting the narrative is part of a wider attempt to downplay his achievements.

“There is this agenda by some detractors to water down my efforts with claims that I’ve been silent since winning Artiste of the Year. Really? First of all, they should shush and then go and find out what King Promise is doing,” he remarked.

King Promise maintained that, contrary to the criticisms, he has had one of his busiest professional years to date. He highlighted the success of his True To Self tour across the United States, during which he performed to sold-out audiences in major cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

He also referenced his chart-topping collaboration with Mr Eazi, See What We’ve Done, released in September, which has accumulated millions of streams across several platforms.

To back his claims, he cited verifiable streaming figures:

“Presently, my song with Mr Eazi has 2.3 million YouTube views, 2.6 million Spotify streams and 1.5 million Apple Music streams. My Thailand performance in September was huge, you can go and check,” he noted.

At the 2025 TGMA ceremony in May, King Promise swept multiple awards, including Artiste of the Year, Best Afro-Pop Song, Best Afro-Pop/Afrobeats Song and Album/EP of the Year, surpassing strong competitors such as King Paluta and Stonebwoy.

Reflecting on the backlash, he said he was unfazed:

“I’ve been in this game long enough to know how people will rubbish your hard work simply because you aren’t their favourite. However, this time, I don’t want it to be a noisy debate but one backed with figures and facts,” he explained.

