Court declares both Akosua Serwaa and Ood Broni as legal spouses of Daddy Lumba

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:18 - 28 November 2025
Daddy Lumba
The Kumasi High Court has ruled that both Odo Broni (Priscilla Ofori Atta) and Akosua Serwaa Fosuh should be acknowledged as lawful spouses of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The decision brings an end to months of intense public debate and legal wrangling over who should perform his widowhood rites, who has authority over his estate, and who can legitimately be referred to as his “widow.” The ruling means both women are permitted to take part in the widowhood rites.

Although the court’s full reasoning is yet to be released, it held the view that Akosua Serwaa had not provided an original copy of the marriage certificate relating to the civil marriage she claimed to have contracted with the musician. According to the court, the documents submitted were extracts rather than a genuine, certified marriage certificate.

Daddy Lumba
The ruling clears the path for preparations toward the funeral of the celebrated musician, whose passing sparked widespread controversy.

Following Daddy Lumba’s death on 26 July 2025, a heated dispute emerged between two women, each insisting she was his rightful spouse.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh commenced legal action on 3 October 2025, asking the court to declare her the sole surviving lawful spouse, citing a civil marriage allegedly conducted in Bornheim, Germany, in 2004. She further requested an injunction to prevent the musician’s family head, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and Odo Broni from performing widowhood or funeral rites.

The defendants strongly rejected her claims. They argued that under customary practice, Akosua Serwaa’s marriage had effectively ended when she allegedly “returned the head drinks,” a traditional gesture indicating the dissolution of a customary marriage. They also pointed out that Odo Broni had lived with Daddy Lumba for over 15 years and had six children with him, making her, in their view, the rightful widow.

‘Odo Broni is a recognised wife of the late Daddy Lumba’ – Lawyers of Fosu family declare

During proceedings on 25 November 2025, Akosua Serwaa submitted what she described as the original German civil-marriage documents, complete with notary-certified translations.

However, the defence disputed the authenticity of the paperwork, highlighting discrepancies in font styles and notary signatures and arguing that they had been introduced “at the eleventh hour.”

Presiding judge, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, observed that under Ghanaian family law, both civil and customary marriages independently carry legal weight. Her comments during the hearing raised the possibility that multiple marital claims could legally coexist.

After completing cross-examinations, the court reserved its decision. Upon delivering its judgment, it declared that both women are to be recognised as spouses of the late musician. This recognition entitles them to specific marital rights and formal acknowledgement in matters concerning funeral arrangements, estate management and widowhood rites.

