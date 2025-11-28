Police arrest woman captured in a viral video assaulting her boyfriend

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a woman captured in a viral video physically assaulting a young man, an incident that sparked widespread outrage across social media this week. The suspect, identified as Esther Nana Afia Sarfowaa, was picked up on November 27, 2025, at Subriso in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

A second suspect, Stephen Ofori, was also arrested at Nkawie for his alleged involvement, while police continue to search for three others linked to the assault. According to a police statement, investigations are ongoing as authorities work to ensure that all individuals involved in the incident face justice.

“I’ve dated her for four months. I promised to buy her a new phone and told her to meet a dealer in Adum. When she couldn’t reach him, she thought I lied. She came home, and my friends handed me over to her to beat me.”



According to the man seen in the viral video pic.twitter.com/IrC0kAmsvy — Ghana Chronicles (@_GhChronicles) November 27, 2025

Following news of the arrest, the young man seen in the viral footage has spoken publicly about what led to the confrontation. In an interview with Kumasi-based Ezra TV, later circulated on X, he revealed that he had been in a relationship with the woman for the past four months.

He explained that the misunderstanding began when she complained that her phone had become faulty. Wanting to help, he directed her to a friend who sells phones so she could purchase a replacement. However, upon arriving at the shop, she found the friend’s phone switched off. According to him, she became suspicious, believing he had intentionally misled her.

Matters worsened when she returned and met some of his friends at his compound. The young man said the friends allegedly told her that he habitually bought phones for other women, a claim he insists was untrue but which further provoked her.

He recounted:

I have lived with her for four months. About a week ago, she came to visit me and complained about her phone. I asked her to see a friend of mine who sells phones so she could get another one. When she got there, my friend's phone was off, so she thought I was lying to her. When she returned, some gentlemen were in my house, and they told her that I always buy phones for ladies. That's why she got angry and started beating me.

The victim added that he could not defend himself as five of his male friends present at the scene restrained him while the assault took place. When asked about the woman’s occupation, he said she cooks food for “galamseyers” at Tepa.

Public ReactionThe video of the assault has intensified conversations around domestic violence in Ghana, with many advocacy groups stressing that abuse is unacceptable regardless of the gender of the perpetrator or victim. The incident follows several recent high-profile cases of violence, prompting calls for equal legal treatment and greater public education on healthy relationships.

The young man described the experience as deeply humiliating and emotionally painful, noting that being beaten and having the footage shared widely online has taken a toll on him. He expressed hope that justice will be served, both for his own closure and to deter similar incidents in the future.

As the investigation continues, the public is closely watching how the case unfolds, with many anticipating that the outcome could set a precedent for how viral assault cases are handled in Ghana.

