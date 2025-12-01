Black Queens receive heartwarming reception in Southampton courtesy of GHASSO

The Black Queens were treated to a rousing welcome in Southampton on Sunday as the Ghana Association of Southampton (GHASSO) mobilised the Ghanaian diaspora community to celebrate the team’s arrival ahead of their international friendly against England.

According to information from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Queens touched down in the English port city to begin the final phase of preparations for Tuesday’s high-profile clash with the Lionesses, and what awaited them was nothing short of extraordinary.

Immediately after arrival, the team was escorted to the Royal Palace Restaurant, where the Ghanaian community had prepared a cultural and culinary reception. Ghanaian dishes filled the air as players and technical staff were served meals specially prepared by local residents eager to bring comfort to the national team.

NEXT UP! 🇬🇭



The Black Queens face the Lionesses on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Stadium!



Big night. Big challenge. Big energy. 🔥



Let’s rally behind the Queens!#ShineBlackQueens✨ pic.twitter.com/sRtPj6gHGp — Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) December 1, 2025

The event quickly evolved into a vibrant cultural celebration, complete with music, dancing, and emotional exchanges between the squad and the diaspora community. Players posed for photos, chatted with excited supporters, and soaked in an atmosphere that team officials described as both “uplifting” and “timely.”

A senior team official, speaking to the GFA media team, noted that the gesture has “significantly boosted morale” as the Queens prepare to face one of the world’s strongest national teams.

https://cdn.ghanafa.org/2025/12/WhatsApp-Image-2025-12-01-at-9.04.22-AM-1.jpeg

GHASSO’s leadership, who played a central role in organising the welcoming ceremony, included: President: Sadat Panford, Former President: Ken Konduah, Secretary: Cynthia Norman, Organizer: Richard Amdoh Public Relations: Thomas Acheampong, Treasurer: Mrs. Joyce Bekoe Welfare Officer: Mrs. Mercy Afari, Cancer Project Coordinator: Mrs. Felicity Mills, Patrons: Dr. Obed Bekoe and Pastor Africanus Annan.

The Queens will hold their official training session on Monday at Southampton’s iconic St. Mary’s Stadium, where they will familiarise themselves with the pitch and complete tactical preparations ahead of the December 2 showdown with England.

The match forms part of Ghana’s broader preparation programme as they continue rebuilding the women’s national team under new technical direction. The England friendly is expected to provide valuable competition experience as the Black Queens gear up for future WAFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns.