RNAQ Foundation expands Food Bank network to 12 centres, serving 100,000 meals every month

Hunger is one problem that does not take a day off, and now the RNAQ Foundation is matching that consistency. The organisation has built a network of 12 food banks across Ghana, serving an estimated 100,000 meals every month and giving thousands of Ghanaians a reason to smile every single day. Here is how the centres are currently spread across the country:

Accra: 5

Kumasi: 4

Tamale: 2

Cape Coast: 1 The national launch took place on August 1, 2025, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. It attracted government officials, celebrities, traditional rulers, philanthropists and many Ghanaians who wanted to witness a social project that is already changing lives. Among the dignitaries were John Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, CEO of the National Youth Authority, and actor Adjetey Anang, who is well known for championing community-focused causes.

A Project Born From Hunger and Hope

At the heart of the RNAQ Food Bank story is its founder, Richard Nii Amarh Quaye. His keynote address at the launch was emotional and deeply personal. “I remember what it feels like to be hungry, not just for food, but for hope, for dignity, for change,” he said.

“This is not just about food. It is about justice. It is about dignity. It is about telling every Ghanaian that you also matter.” His vision is to work with local food vendors to create accessible community hubs where anyone can get a nutritious meal each day. No stigma, no judgment, simply support. The project began with five food banks in Accra located at Korle-Gonno, Kasoa, Ashaiman, Odorkor, and Madina. All five have quickly become lifelines for families, elderly people, workers and students in need of daily assistance.

National Leaders Applaud the Initiative

NYA CEO Osman Abdulai Ayariga praised the food bank for its social impact. “This food bank offers relief and hope. It will touch generations,” he said. He highlighted a concerning statistic. 3.6 million students in Ghana, representing about 11.7 percent of the population, struggle to access sufficient food, with some districts in the north facing even higher risk levels. According to him, the RNAQ Food Bank has arrived at exactly the right time. Deputy Minister John Dumelo also applauded the project and linked it to the government’s broader Feed Ghana agenda. “We must celebrate one man who is using his wealth well, and that is RNAQ,” he said. He also pointed out the job creation aspect, since most of the cooks and food vendors are drawn from the surrounding communities. He lightened the mood by joking that he might visit the food bank with his Ghana Card for a hot meal every morning.

Kumasi Welcomes Four New Food Banks

One of the biggest milestones yet is the commissioning of four new food banks in Kumasi. The branches are located in Bantama, Asafo, Anloga, and Alabar. This expansion brings the national total to 12 centres. Mr. Quaye personally oversaw the opening of all four branches. He noted that Kumasi has been central to the growth of his businesses and said this initiative is one way of giving back. During the opening of the Bantama branch, Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI described the initiative as historic. “For the first time in our country, a benefactor is committing to feeding people every single day. This is one of the most philanthropic projects we have ever witnessed,” he said. Mr. Quaye assured the community that the Foundation will continue providing daily meals for as long as the need exists.

The Bigger Picture: Feeding Ghana One Plate at a Time

As part of the national launch, guests and journalists toured the Korle-Gonno hub to observe the preparation, packaging and distribution process that keeps the operation running smoothly. The Foundation says the food bank network is anchored on sustainability, dignity and community participation. With centres now active in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Cape Coast, the next goal is clear. The RNAQ Foundation plans to extend its food banks to all sixteen regions of Ghana. “This is the Ghanaian dream,” Mr. Quaye said.

“Where we take care of our own. Where the solution comes from within. And as long as I have breath, we will not stop.” The RNAQ Food Bank continues to prove that lasting change can begin with something as simple and powerful as a warm meal shared with someone who needs it most.