2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
The 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards were held on Saturday, 29 November 2025, celebrating digital creators who continue to shape conversations and trends within Ghana and across the continent. Now in its fifth year, the ceremony embraced the theme “Bold & Hats - Dare to Stand Out,” delivering an evening that fused fashion, flair and creative excellence.
Hosted by Gideon Nicholas Day, the event was energised by a series of captivating live performances. Israel the Sax set the tone with a soulful saxophone piece, while TV3 Mentor Season XI stars Cena Soul and Marckel thrilled guests with powerful musical renditions that elevated the ambience throughout the night.
READ MORE: Endurance Grand crowned All-star influencer of the year at exclusive 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards dinner
With 25 categories recognising outstanding achievements across multiple creative sectors, the awards showcased the depth and diversity of Ghana’s digital talent. While some familiar faces continued their winning streaks, this year also marked a significant moment for several influencers who took home a Pulse Influencer Award for the very first time.
First-Time Winners at the 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards
Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year – Emmanuel Ankrah (Drill)
Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Nana Yaw Addae
Tech Influencer of the Year – Michael Kumi Larbi (areyouAgod)
X Influencer of the Year – Berneese
Podcast Influencer of the Year – Pretty Real Talk
Next-Gen Influencer of the Year – Kondon Ellen
Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year – Kwadwo Sheldon Studio
Comedy Influencer of the Year – Opoku Bilson
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year – Portia Gabor
Dance Influencer of the Year – Championrollie
Sports Influencer of the Year – Berneese
Breaking from tradition, this year’s edition introduced a more intimate approach — a private Winners’ Dinner in place of the usual large-scale event.
The invitation-only gathering created a refined setting that celebrated not merely online popularity but the authenticity, cultural impact and community leadership displayed by Ghana’s most influential digital voices.