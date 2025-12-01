2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners

The 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards were held on Saturday, 29 November 2025, celebrating digital creators who continue to shape conversations and trends within Ghana and across the continent. Now in its fifth year, the ceremony embraced the theme “Bold & Hats - Dare to Stand Out,” delivering an evening that fused fashion, flair and creative excellence.

Hosted by Gideon Nicholas Day, the event was energised by a series of captivating live performances. Israel the Sax set the tone with a soulful saxophone piece, while TV3 Mentor Season XI stars Cena Soul and Marckel thrilled guests with powerful musical renditions that elevated the ambience throughout the night.

With 25 categories recognising outstanding achievements across multiple creative sectors, the awards showcased the depth and diversity of Ghana’s digital talent. While some familiar faces continued their winning streaks, this year also marked a significant moment for several influencers who took home a Pulse Influencer Award for the very first time.

First-Time Winners at the 2025 Pulse Influencer Awards

Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year – Emmanuel Ankrah (Drill)

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Nana Yaw Addae

Tech Influencer of the Year – Michael Kumi Larbi (areyouAgod)

X Influencer of the Year – Berneese

Podcast Influencer of the Year – Pretty Real Talk

Next-Gen Influencer of the Year – Kondon Ellen

Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year – Kwadwo Sheldon Studio

Comedy Influencer of the Year – Opoku Bilson

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year – Portia Gabor

Dance Influencer of the Year – Championrollie

Sports Influencer of the Year – Berneese

Breaking from tradition, this year’s edition introduced a more intimate approach — a private Winners’ Dinner in place of the usual large-scale event.