Lawyer for Akosua Serwaa set to appeal court ruling recognising two wives of Daddy Lumba

Counsel for Akosua Serwaa, the late Daddy Lumba’s wife, has announced that his client has instructed him to challenge the High Court ruling that acknowledged both Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, known popularly as Odo Broni, as lawful spouses of the highlife icon.

Speaking to Dadzie TV on 28 November 2025, lawyer William Kusi did not mince words, making it clear that he found aspects of the ruling deeply troubling. As he put it, “I am a learned person, and I cannot align myself with decisions which are scandalous and I cannot defend. I just spoke with my client, and she said we should appeal against it, and I agree with her. We will prosecute and appeal.”

Kusi explained that after the judgment was delivered, he contacted his client, who lives in Germany. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome and directed him to file an appeal once the full judgment , reported to exceed 70 pages, is released on 1 December 2025.

Daddy Lumba

Judge questioned authenticity of German marriage documents

The lawyer offered a summary of the court’s reasoning, saying the judge dismissed the German marriage certificate presented by Akosua Serwaa on the grounds that it lacked the signatures of both parties. According to the court, documentary proof is the only acceptable means of establishing a marriage under German law, and oral claims are insufficient.

Kusi recounted the judge’s words:

“She said Akosua Serwaa was unable to prove that she married Lumba in Germany. In fact, she said something like, ‘As for marriage in Germany, it is proven by documents, so if someone claims by just word of mouth that they got married in Germany, it’s not enough unless there is documentation.’ She added that the documents we brought to court cannot be accepted because Akosua Serwaa’s and Lumba’s signatures are not in them.”

Daddy Lumba

The lawyer disclosed that the judge went further, allegedly suggesting that he and his client had presented forged documents, a claim he described as a direct attack on his professional credibility.

“The most scandalous part of her statement was that she said we only went to forge some documents to claim it is a certificate, which impugns our integrity as lawyers. To me, it’s scandalous,” he remarked.

The Kumasi High Court’s decision on 28 November 2025 concluded that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni remained the surviving wives of the legendary musician.

Akosua Serwaa had sought a declaration naming her as the sole legal wife, together with an injunction preventing Odo Broni from identifying herself as such and restraining the Ekuona family head from recognising her.