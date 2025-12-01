2025 WASSCE results are a true reflection of students' academic performance - GES to Osei -Adutwum

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed allegations by former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum that management’s actions contributed to the performance of students in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

GES

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, on December 1, 2025, the GES said it is “setting the records straight” following what it describes as misleading claims circulating after the release of the examination results.

According to the statement, Dr. Adutwum’s suggestion that the GES cancelled allowances due teachers is “not true.”

“Indeed, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has publicly clarified reasons for the non-payment of the November allowances for teachers,” the GES noted, adding that the former Minister’s comments should be “disregarded and treated as an attempt to shift focus from his shortcomings in managing the examination process.”

The GES insisted that the 2025 WASSCE outcome is a credible reflection of the students’ academic performance.“Management of GES views the 2025 WASSCE results as a true reflection of academic performance of the candidates. The outcome is a credible representation of students’ abilities,” the statement emphasised.

They explained that the examinations were conducted under heightened supervision, strict adherence to protocols, and increased invigilation, measures it said led to the arrest of some students and staff involved in malpractice. “The outcome is a direct demonstration of the trend towards restoring integrity of the examination process,” it stated.

GES further encouraged students to prepare adequately for the international WASSCE expected in May/June 2026 and reiterated its commitment to maintaining exam credibility.