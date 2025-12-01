2025 WASSCE results are a true reflection of students' academic performance - GES to Osei -Adutwum

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:47 - 01 December 2025

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed allegations by former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum that management’s actions contributed to the performance of students in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

GES

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, on December 1, 2025, the GES said it is “setting the records straight” following what it describes as misleading claims circulating after the release of the examination results.

According to the statement, Dr. Adutwum’s suggestion that the GES cancelled allowances due teachers is “not true.”

READ ALSO: WAEC cancels entire results of 653 students over mobile phone use in exams halls

“Indeed, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has publicly clarified reasons for the non-payment of the November allowances for teachers,” the GES noted, adding that the former Minister’s comments should be “disregarded and treated as an attempt to shift focus from his shortcomings in managing the examination process.”

The GES insisted that the 2025 WASSCE outcome is a credible reflection of the students’ academic performance.“Management of GES views the 2025 WASSCE results as a true reflection of academic performance of the candidates. The outcome is a credible representation of students’ abilities,” the statement emphasised.

READ ALSO: 2 police officers jailed 13 years for narcotics trafficking plot

They explained that the examinations were conducted under heightened supervision, strict adherence to protocols, and increased invigilation, measures it said led to the arrest of some students and staff involved in malpractice. “The outcome is a direct demonstration of the trend towards restoring integrity of the examination process,” it stated.

GES further encouraged students to prepare adequately for the international WASSCE expected in May/June 2026 and reiterated its commitment to maintaining exam credibility.

“Management of GES will not compromise the integrity of examinations,” the statement said.
GES reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with all stakeholders - heads of schools, teachers, students, parents, communities, Civil Society Organisations and WAEC to improve teaching and learning.

READ ALSO: 10 petitions ask Mahama to remove SP Kissi Agyebeng, EC Chair Jean Mensa and her 2 deputies

Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Louis Vuitton Turns ‘Ghana Must Go’ Bag into $3,000 Luxury Handbag
News
25.11.2025
Louis Vuitton Turns ‘Ghana Must Go’ Bag into $3,000 Luxury Handbag
More from Pulse Ghana
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
Business
01.12.2025
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Entertainment
01.12.2025
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
Sports
01.12.2025
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
Sports
01.12.2025
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
Sports
01.12.2025
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences
Sports
01.12.2025
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences