WAEC cancels entire results of 653 students over mobile phone use in exams halls

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has nullified the complete results of 653 candidates who participated in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates (WASSCE-SC). The candidates were found to be in possession of mobile phones within the examination halls.

The council has also cancelled the subject results of 6,295 candidates. This action was taken because these candidates were caught with foreign materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, in the examination halls.

The subject results of 908 students and the entire results of 158 candidates are currently being withheld by WAEC due to other reported offenses. Following the release of the 2025 WASSCE-SC results, the Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, issued a statement noting that the subject results for candidates from 185 schools have been withheld due to alleged collusion, with investigations still ongoing.

WAEC reported that the courts have already convicted 19 individuals, imposing fines or prison sentences for their involvement in acts that undermined the examination's integrity.

Of the 35 people implicated in the misconduct, 19 have already appeared in court including teachers. The statement noted that the police are yet to bring the remaining 16 individuals before the courts.

Apart from what the court will decide, the list of teachers involved will be forwarded to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service for additional disciplinary measures. The council also confirmed that login credentials would be provided to school heads to enable them to access their candidates' results.

"Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system,” the statement said. Candidates can now check their results, which have been posted online, on the council's official website: www.waecgh.org. The council also strongly advised all stakeholders to be careful of scammers offering to fraudulently 'upgrade' results for a fee.