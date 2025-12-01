10 petitions ask Mahama to remove SP Kissi Agyebeng, EC Chair Jean Mensa and her 2 deputies

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:32 - 01 December 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has received 10 separate petitions seeking the removal of key officials heading two major state institutions — the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) — all appointed under Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution.

Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports that the petitions have been forwarded to the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, for the constitutionally required preliminary assessment.

Seven of the petitions target EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies—Dr Bossman Eric Asare, responsible for Corporate Services, and Samuel Tettey, in charge of Operations. The remaining three petitions seek the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

MUST READ: Iran to boycott World Cup draw after football federation president denied US visa

Constitutional basis for removal of EC leadership

Under Article 70(2), the President appoints the EC Chair and deputies on the advice of the Council of State. Their conditions of service mirror those of Superior Court Judges, and so do their removal procedures.

Per Article 146, such officials can only be removed for stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or incapacity. When a petition is filed, the President must refer it to the Chief Justice, who determines whether a prima facie case exists.

If established, a five-member committee — comprising three Superior Court Justices or Tribunal Chairpersons and two non-lawyers — is constituted to investigate the matter. Its findings and recommendations are then submitted to the Chief Justice and forwarded to the President, who is bound to act according to the committee’s conclusions.

READ ALSO: Mahama pays emotional tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings: 'Ghana will remember you'

All proceedings are held in camera, and the affected official has the right to a defence.

Removal process for the Special Prosecutor

Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), outlines similar grounds for removal of the Special Prosecutor, including:

  • Stated misbehaviour or incompetence

  • Infirmity of body or mind

READ MORE: Top 10 Richest Countries in Africa - 2025 Rankings

  • Wilful violation of the Oath of Office or Oath of Secrecy

  • Conduct likely to bring the OSP into disrepute or pose risks to national security or the economy

Any petition for removal must be submitted to the President, who must refer it to the Chief Justice within seven days. The Chief Justice then has 30 days to determine whether a prima facie case exists. If so, a committee is empanelled within 14 days to investigate and report within 90 days.

As with Article 146 procedures, the President must act strictly in accordance with the committee’s recommendations.

Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Louis Vuitton Turns ‘Ghana Must Go’ Bag into $3,000 Luxury Handbag
News
25.11.2025
Louis Vuitton Turns ‘Ghana Must Go’ Bag into $3,000 Luxury Handbag
More from Pulse Ghana
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
Business
01.12.2025
Blockchain is quietly powering everyday life across Africa
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Entertainment
01.12.2025
2025 Pulse Influencer Awards – Here are all the first-time winners
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
Sports
01.12.2025
Ajax vs Groningen abandoned after dangerous pyrotechnic chaos at Johan Cruyff Arena
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
Sports
01.12.2025
The Power of  iGaming in Africa: Opportunities for partners
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
Sports
01.12.2025
The only Formula 1 Championship to be ever awarded posthumously
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences
Sports
01.12.2025
GFA charges Asante Kotoko again — the second time in a week for separate offences