Tears at Akua Donkor’s grave as daughter breaks down one year after her passing

A poignant scene unfolded on social media after Mary, the daughter of the late Akua Donkor, was captured weeping uncontrollably at her mother’s grave during a memorial visit. The family of the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of her passing.

Akua Donkor, who led the GFP and was a well-known figure in Ghanaian politics, died on 28 October 2024 at the age of 83 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. News of her death was confirmed by a family source a day later, drawing widespread public sympathy.

Her running mate, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, recounted that she had suddenly fallen ill and was first taken to the Nsawam Government Hospital before her condition worsened.

At the memorial, a message from her family read: “In loving memory of Madam Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party. Rest in peace.” Relatives including her husband, daughter and other close family members were present, alongside her devoted deputy, Roman Fada. A TikTok video shared online revealed the newly constructed tomb that now marks her final resting place.

In another emotional clip circulating on TikTok, Mary is seen unable to hold back her tears as she mourned her mother. Wearing a T-shirt printed with Akua Donkor’s image, she joined the family in laying a wreath in her honour. The heartfelt moment has triggered an outpouring of sympathy on social media, with many Ghanaians sending words of comfort and solidarity to Mary Asante.