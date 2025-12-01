A Decade Distinguished: EMY Africa marks ten years of honouring the continent’s finest 

On Saturday night at the Grand Arena, EMY Africa observed its tenth anniversary with a sense of quiet grandeur. A decade after its early beginnings, the Awards have grown into a continental ledger of excellence, a record of individuals whose influence reaches from Accra to the wider world.

This milestone edition gathered statesmen, cultural custodians, emerging talents and those whose daily work, often out of view, continue to expand what is possible on the continent. The atmosphere carried a familiar blend of ceremony and camaraderie, shaped by a shared recognition that Africa’s story is being written by the honourees in the room.

The evening found its emotional centre in the performances that carried the audience from reflection to celebration. Joe Mettle opened with a calm, devotional presence that set a graceful foundation for the night. Efya followed with a controlled and elegant vocal display that filled the hall with warmth. Ofori Amponsah shifted the mood with familiar melodies that invited the crowd into a shared sense of nostalgia.

Adina continued with a moving tribute to Daddy Lumba and to the leaders and legends the nation had lost during the year. Samini closed the show with a surge of energy that lifted the room and brought the anniversary to a powerful finish.

At the top of this year’s roll of distinction stood Sir Sam Jonah, named Man of the Year (Man of the Decade), an honour that reflects a lifetime at the forefront of enterprise and public leadership. Afi Amoro, the creative force who reshaped Ghana’s event production industry, received Woman of the Year, an acknowledgment of a career built on vision, precision and unrelenting drive.

The 10th Anniversary cohort reflected the depth and range of modern African achievement:

● Sam Jonah, Man of the Year (Man of the Decade) ● Afi Amoro, Woman of the Year ● Rev. Dr. Chris Tsui Hesse, Lifetime Achievement Award ● Anthony Baffour, Continental Icon Award ● Marcel Desailly, Continental Icon Award ● Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Special Recognition Award ● Tanal Ghanadour, Settler Award ● Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, Asclepian Award (Man of the Year – Health)

● Mathew Asanpambilla Agambire (Bondaana), Discovery of the Year

● Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Humanitarian Award ● Kwabena Dwumfour, PAV Ansah Communicator Award ● Kusi Boye Doe, Designer of the Year ● Gilbert Ampiah, Man of Courage ● Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), Group of the Year ● Nduka Obaigbena, Media Excellence Award ● Ambiance by Talata, Brand of the Year ● Ugochukwu Omeogu, The Guardian Award ● Thapelo Mokoena, Actor of the Year ● McKingtorch Africa, Green Corporate Star Award ● Aisha Ayensu, Young Achiever (Female) ● Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Young Achiever (Male) ● Frank Kwakye Jnr., Creative and Support Arts Award ● Prof. Sampson Effah Apraku, Magnate Award ● Fabris Mulindi, Youth Change Maker Award ● Gregory Bortey Promise Newman (King Promise), Man of the Year – Music

● Seth Donkor, Man of the Year – Technology ● Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey, Man of the Year – Sports ● Dr. Akin Faminu, Man of Style

Together, they formed a portrait of the continent’s present spirit: inventive, resilient, stylish and consistently ambitious.

The evening also highlighted the evolution of EMY Africa itself. What began as an awards ceremony has matured into a wider cultural institution with a magazine that documents modern African excellence, an expo that brings together industry and creativity, and symposiums in Accra, New York and London that convene thinkers shaping the continent’s next chapter.

If the night carried anything beyond applause, it was a clear reminder that African brilliance is intentional, consistent and worthy of recognition. For ten years, EMY Africa has provided that space, not as performance, but as an enduring promise.

About EMY Africa