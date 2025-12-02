Grammys manager who ruled Moliy’s 'Shake It to the Max' ineligible sacked

A former project manager for awards at the Recording Academy, the organisation responsible for the annual Grammy Awards, has disclosed how he lost his job after deciding that Moliy’s 2024 hit Shake It To The Max should be deemed ineligible for consideration in the 2026 ceremony.

In a video posted to his social-media accounts on 1 December 2025, Sean Thwaites, who oversaw five award categories including Global Music Performance, Best African Music Performance and Global Music Album, recounted that he was dismissed a mere two days after Billboard ran a story on the eligibility ruling concerning Shake It To The Max.

According to the Billboard report, “‘Shake It to the Max’ isn’t eligible for Best African Music Performance or Best Global Music Performance this year… it was submitted as a remix, and under our longstanding published guidelines, remixes simply do not qualify for these categories.”

Thwaites stated that “My committee followed the Grammy guidelines precisely as written, and the vice-president of awards confirmed in writing that my ruling was correct.”

He went on to explain that the Recording Academy had initially accepted his decision without objection. In fact, he had recently been praised for his work and entrusted with further responsibilities, among them conducting an interview with Nigerian artist Davido.

“On 8 August, I received a positive performance review and a pay rise, no warnings, no issues, nothing to suggest my role was in jeopardy. And on 17 November, only days before I was dismissed, RCA Records specifically requested that I be the one to interview Davido at the Grammy Museum,” he said.

Thwaites emphasised that his ruling regarding Shake It To The Max had nothing to do with bias, noting his longstanding work championing African music within the Academy.

“I want to be absolutely clear: I would never sideline African music. I drafted the proposal that led to the creation of the Best African Music Performance category. I’ve spent years elevating African artists and strengthening the Academy’s relationship with the continent. African music is central to my work and, frankly, to my identity,” he said.

He concluded with concerns about what he described as a troubling pattern of Black employees being dismissed from the awards department, adding that he is pursuing legal advice.

“When I joined the Recording Academy, there were six Black staff members in the awards department. One colleague was dismissed in August, just three months before my own termination, making me the fourth Black employee to be let go during my time there. That pattern is deeply troubling. I’m speaking out because transparency matters. Fairness matters, and no one should lose their job for following the rules. I’m seeking proper legal support, and I’m standing firmly in my truth,” he finished.

Moliy's 'Shake It to the Max (Fly)', originally dropped in December 2024, became one of 2025’s most recognisable anthems. Its intoxicating blend of Afropop and Jamaican dancehall, crafted by Miami producers Silent Addy and Disco Neil, propelled it to No. 6 on the Global 200 and earned a popular remix featuring dancehall heavyweights Shenseea and Skillibeng.

However, when the nominations were released on 7 November, the song was missing from every category – a result that left even Moliy’s team baffled.