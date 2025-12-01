'I’ll sue you if you change funeral date' – Kofi Owusu warns Papa Shee over Daddy Lumba’s death

Kofi Owusu, the family head of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has issued a firm caution to Evangelist Papa Shee after the evangelist publicly alleged that the musician’s planned burial would not proceed as announced.

The two appeared on United Showbiz , where Papa Shee repeated his claim that the final funeral rites, scheduled for 13 December 2025, would not take place.

According to Papa Shee, several of the musician’s children living overseas were unavailable due to academic commitments, while others were reportedly dealing with expired travel documents.

“The burial ceremony on 13 December will not come off because the musician’s children have exams on 26 February 2026, and others have expired passports. The autopsy result isn’t out because we are also in court with Transition,” he asserted.

Daddy Lumba

He further claimed that the funeral would instead be held on 14 March 2025, stating that the family needed to follow up on a proposal for a state burial.

“…We also went to the presidency to inform the President when Lumba passed. He wasn’t around, but we met Julius Debrah, and he told us they would like to give Daddy Lumba a state burial. We haven’t even gone back for feedback,” he added.

Following Papa Shee’s remarks, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu strongly refuted the assertions, emphasising that the date fixed by the family remained unchanged and would be honoured. He stressed that Papa Shee had no standing in family matters.

“I am the one who fixed the date, and I am saying that the burial ceremony will be held on 13 December, no matter what. Your new date will not come on, no matter what,” he stated firmly.

Daddy Lumba

Challenging the evangelist’s involvement, he continued:

“Are you a family member? Why would you interfere in the affairs of another family when you are not part of it? If we hear you mentioning the 14th, I will take you on.”

