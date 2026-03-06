23-year-old student arrested for publishing obscene content online

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has arrested a 23-year-old student, Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford, for allegedly publishing obscene material online in violation of Section 280 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the police, the arrest followed the circulation of an intimate video that went viral on social media. The footage was detected during a routine cyber patrol conducted by the team on Friday, February 14, 2026.

As reported by CitiNews, investigations revealed that the video had been shared on the suspect’s public Snapchat account, @biggforddd123. The content reportedly featured multiple women and included recordings made between 2023 and January 26, 2026.

Police invited the suspect for questioning, during which he admitted to posting the videos on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. He explained that the post was connected to a TikTok challenge known as “Anti Shakira’s.”

Further investigations also indicated that in 2023, the suspect recorded another intimate video, which he claimed to have sold to an American woman identified only as Naya for $600, an amount estimated to have been about GH¢6,500 at the time.

As part of the investigation, one of the women seen in the videos, identified as Portia Ampofo, was also invited by the police to assist with inquiries.

After preliminary investigations and verification of the facts, the suspect was handed over to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the police headquarters to assist with further investigations.

He was released last night on police enquiry bail as investigations continue into the matter.

