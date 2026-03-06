Ireland condemns attack on UN peacekeepers amid escalating Lebanon tensions

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee, has strongly condemned the recent attack on a position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as the security situation in Lebanon continues to deteriorate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on March 6, the minister described the worsening security conditions in the country as “extremely worrying,” warning that the renewed hostilities could undermine years of progress made in stabilising the region.

McEntee confirmed that she had been in contact with the Chief of Staff and assured that all Irish personnel deployed in southern Lebanon under the UN peacekeeping mission are safe and accounted for. She noted that necessary force protection measures remain in place to ensure the safety of troops operating in the area.

The minister condemned attacks targeting UN peacekeepers and reminded all parties involved in the conflict of their responsibility to guarantee the safety and security of personnel serving under the UN mandate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attack on a UNIFIL base in Lebanon today is completely unacceptable. I want to commend the Irish peacekeepers who assisted their Ghanaian counterparts.

At the same time, McEntee criticised actions from both sides of the conflict. She condemned attacks by Hezbollah against Israel, describing them as threatening civilian communities in northern Israel and further endangering Lebanon’s stability.

She also expressed concern over what she described as a disproportionate response by the Israel Defense Forces, citing aerial bombardments, ground operations, and calls for the evacuation of civilian populations in southern Lebanon and southern Beirut.

According to McEntee, these concerns were raised during a recent meeting between foreign ministers from the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council. She also held discussions with her Lebanese counterpart to address the unfolding situation.

The Irish government has urged all sides to respect the terms of the November 2024 cessation of hostilities agreement and adhere to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which was established to maintain peace and security in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McEntee emphasised that the recent hostilities have reversed fragile progress made over the past year, including efforts aimed at the disarmament of Hezbollah. She noted that the Lebanese government and armed forces require time to regain full control over the country’s security.

Ireland, she said, remains committed to supporting the people of Lebanon. Working alongside its European partners, the country intends to assist Lebanon in its recovery and rebuilding efforts, while advocating for lasting peace for its citizens.

Advertisement