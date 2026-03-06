Advertisement

Trump says U.S. defense firms to quadruple production of advanced weapons

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 21:29 - 06 March 2026
Donald Trump Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg
Donald Trump says major U.S. defense firms including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman have agreed to quadruple production of advanced weapons following a meeting aimed at boosting U.S. military manufacturing capacity.
Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that major American defense manufacturers have agreed to significantly increase weapons production following a high-level meeting with industry leaders.

Advertisement

In a statement shared on X, Trump said the discussions focused on production capacity and scheduling, revealing that the companies had committed to quadrupling the production of what he described as “Exquisite Class” weaponry to rapidly reach higher supply levels.

Trump said,

We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules. They have agreed to quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class’ Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity.

READ ALSO: Ghana Air Force receives first Airbus H175 helicopter under fleet modernisation programme

Advertisement

According to the president, expansion efforts had already begun three months prior to the meeting, with several new plants and production lines already underway.

Trump also stated that the United States currently possesses what he described as a “virtually unlimited supply” of medium and upper-medium grade munitions, adding that such weapons have been used in operations involving Iran and recently in Venezuela. 

Despite the existing stockpile, he said the administration has increased orders for additional munitions while working with manufacturers to accelerate production.

READ ALSO: Ghana Air Force receives first Airbus H175 helicopter under fleet modernisation programme

The meeting included chief executives from several major defense companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies.

Advertisement

Trump added that another meeting with the companies has been scheduled in two months to review progress. He also noted that several U.S. states are competing to host the new manufacturing plants expected to support the expansion of the country’s defense industrial base.

The announcement comes as the U.S. government seeks to strengthen its military readiness and speed up weapons production amid growing global security challenges.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list
Sports
07.03.2026
Top 10 highest paid players in the 2025/26 Premier League: See list
Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication
News
07.03.2026
Iran’s President apologises to neighbours over missile strikes, blames military miscommunication
Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton
News
07.03.2026
Gunfire at Independence day event leaves man dead in Nanton
Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins
Sports
07.03.2026
Black Queens crowned champions of the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup after back-to-back wins
Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation
News
07.03.2026
Ghana lodges protest at UN over attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for immediate investigation
Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack
News
07.03.2026
Israeli Ambassador cautioned Ghanaian UN peacekeepers to remain in base before missile attack