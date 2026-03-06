Trump says U.S. defense firms to quadruple production of advanced weapons

Donald Trump says major U.S. defense firms including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman have agreed to quadruple production of advanced weapons following a meeting aimed at boosting U.S. military manufacturing capacity.

In a statement shared on X, Trump said the discussions focused on production capacity and scheduling, revealing that the companies had committed to quadrupling the production of what he described as “Exquisite Class” weaponry to rapidly reach higher supply levels.

Trump said,

We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules. They have agreed to quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class’ Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity.

According to the president, expansion efforts had already begun three months prior to the meeting, with several new plants and production lines already underway.

Trump also stated that the United States currently possesses what he described as a “virtually unlimited supply” of medium and upper-medium grade munitions, adding that such weapons have been used in operations involving Iran and recently in Venezuela.

Despite the existing stockpile, he said the administration has increased orders for additional munitions while working with manufacturers to accelerate production.

The meeting included chief executives from several major defense companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies.

Trump added that another meeting with the companies has been scheduled in two months to review progress. He also noted that several U.S. states are competing to host the new manufacturing plants expected to support the expansion of the country’s defense industrial base.

The announcement comes as the U.S. government seeks to strengthen its military readiness and speed up weapons production amid growing global security challenges.