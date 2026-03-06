Age verification required
2 Ghanaian soldiers critically injured after missile strike on UN peacekeeping base in Lebanon
The Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has come under a missile attack amid escalating tensions between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
In a statement issued on Friday, March 6, the Ghana Armed Forces revealed that the base was struck between 17:45 and 17:52 local time.
Two Ghanaian soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another officer experienced psychological trauma. The attack also caused extensive damage to the camp’s Officers’ Mess, which was completely destroyed by fire.
According to the statement, the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the Level One Medical Bunker and are in stable condition. Plans are underway to evacuate them to the UNIFIL Headquarters Referral Hospital for further medical care.
The military also assured the public that other Ghanaian troops stationed at the base are safe after taking shelter in underground bunkers during the attack.
Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has lodged a formal protest at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
READ ALSO: Ghana Air Force receives first Airbus H175 helicopter under fleet modernisation programme
The government has called on all parties operating within the UNIFIL area to respect their obligations to ensure the safety and protection of peacekeeping personnel.
Breaking | The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announces that three peacekeeping soldiers were wounded inside their base in southwestern Lebanon amid intense Israeli shelling that struck the area on Friday. pic.twitter.com/vFoC2cUJFY— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 6, 2026
