Ghana Air Force receives first Airbus H175 helicopter under fleet modernisation programme

Ghana Air Force receives its first Airbus H175 helicopter from France under a Parliament-approved fleet modernisation programme aimed at boosting search and rescue, disaster response, and national security operations.

The Ghana Air Force has taken delivery of its first Airbus H175 helicopter as part of a fleet modernisation programme approved by Parliament to strengthen the operational capacity of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The newly acquired aircraft was ferried from Marignane in France and arrived in Accra on Thursday, 5 March 2026, after completing all technical acceptance procedures with the manufacturer, Airbus Helicopters.

The delivery flight followed a carefully coordinated route through Spain and North-West Africa before continuing along the West African Atlantic coast through several countries en route to Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The acquisition forms part of a broader aircraft procurement initiative endorsed by Parliament to improve mission readiness and operational flexibility. The programme includes the purchase of one (1) Airbus H160 helicopter, three (3) Airbus H175 helicopters, and a Falcon 6X long-range aircraft from Dassault Aviation.

The modernisation effort is intended to address the operational challenges associated with the Air Force’s ageing fleet while expanding its capacity to respond to evolving security demands.

Upon arrival at the Air Force Base in Accra, the helicopter was honoured with a ceremonial water cannon salute. The aviation tradition involves airport fire trucks spraying arcs of water over an aircraft as it taxis beneath the arch, symbolising a formal welcome into service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aircraft was subsequently consecrated by clergy led by the Director General of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Benjamin Godson Kumi Wood.

Several senior government and military officials attended the reception ceremony, including the Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza; the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Gyenfi; and the Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy, Raphael Pont.

Also present were the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Chief of Staff, and other senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The presence of the officials underscored the strategic importance of the acquisition and highlighted the strong defence cooperation between Ghana and France.

According to the Ghana Air Force, the Airbus H175 will significantly enhance operational capability across several missions, including search and rescue operations, medical evacuation, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, maritime surveillance, and troop and logistics transport.

The helicopter is equipped with advanced avionics, extended operational range, and increased payload capacity, providing improved endurance and rapid response capability in both conventional and emerging security situations.

Before entering active service, the aircraft will undergo standard post-delivery procedures, including technical inspections, documentation verification, ground checks, and configuration assessments.

Aircrew conversion training and engineering familiarisation will also be conducted to ensure safe and effective integration into the Air Force’s command and maintenance systems.

The Ghana Air Force says the addition of the Airbus H175 reflects its commitment to strengthening operational readiness and delivering effective air power in support of national security and development objectives.

Advertisement