IGP orders probe into viral video alleging GH¢400,000 unauthorised MoMo withdrawal

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno orders investigation into viral video alleging GH¢400,000 unauthorised mobile money withdrawal by police personnel in Kibi amid ongoing nationwide crime crackdown.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate allegations contained in a viral video claiming that some police personnel in Kibi were involved in the unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢400,000 from the mobile money account of a mobile money agent.

In a brief statement, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that the directive forms part of efforts to ensure accountability and maintain public confidence in the security services.

“The Inspector-General of Police has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to conduct investigations into allegations in a viral video concerning the unauthorised withdrawal of an amount of GH¢400,000 from a mobile money account of a mobile money agent by some personnel at Kibi,” the statement said.

According to the Police, the victim in the case has already been contacted and is currently assisting investigators as the inquiry progresses.

“The victim has since been contacted and is assisting the investigation. We assure the public that the outcome of the investigation will be duly communicated,” the statement added.

The development comes at a time when the Ghana Police Service has intensified nationwide operations aimed at tackling rising criminal activities, including armed robbery, mobile money fraud, and organised street crime.

In recent weeks, the Police have carried out several intelligence-led operations across parts of the country, leading to the arrest of suspected robbers and fraud syndicates. Authorities say the crackdown is part of a broader strategy to improve public safety and restore confidence in law enforcement.

