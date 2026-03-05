Advertisement

Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:36 - 05 March 2026
The Apegyahemaa of Asamankese, Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako says traditional marriages should be held at the bride’s family home, not event centres, stressing the importance of preserving Ghanaian customs.
Advertisement

The Apegyahemaa of Asamankese, Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako has stated that traditional marriages are supposed to be contracted at the bride’s father’s family home rather than event centres.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, she explained that according to tradition, the proper place for a marriage ceremony is the bride’s family house where both families formally meet to perform the rites.

READ ALSO: Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail

According to her, the growing trend of holding traditional marriage ceremonies at event centres does not align with customary practices.

She said:

Advertisement

Proper marriages are supposed to be contracted in the girl’s father’s family home. That is the right thing.

She noted:

The right thing is that you go to the girl’s father’s house. If it is a family house or the father’s own house, fine, but it is supposed to be contracted in the girl’s house.

However, she observed that many couples today prefer organising their traditional marriage ceremonies in event centres instead.

It’s being done at event centres. That is not how traditionally it is supposed to be done. Every family has a home.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Here's Why Some Women’s Noses Look Bigger During Pregnancy?

Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako further attributed the shift away from family homes to changing beliefs and the influence of Christianity on some cultural practices.

She explained that some people avoid holding ceremonies in their family houses due to fears or misconceptions about spiritual influences.

With the introduction of Christian beliefs, some people think if they go to their family home witches will get them, but forget that witches can move everywhere.

According to her, such beliefs have caused many people to abandon certain traditional practices that were once considered essential parts of marriage customs.

Advertisement

Watch video below:

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
'I’m jealous of what Mahama has done for Rex Omar and other creatives' – Fredyma cries
Entertainment
05.03.2026
'I’m jealous of what Mahama has done for Rex Omar and other creatives' – Fredyma cries
President Mahama commissions world’s largest calcined clay cement plant in Tema
News
05.03.2026
President Mahama commissions world’s largest calcined clay cement plant in Tema
IGP orders probe into viral video alleging GH¢400,000 unauthorised MoMo withdrawal
News
05.03.2026
IGP orders probe into viral video alleging GH¢400,000 unauthorised MoMo withdrawal
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
News
05.03.2026
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail