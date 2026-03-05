Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres

Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako says traditional marriages should be held at the bride’s family home, not event centres, stressing the importance of preserving Ghanaian customs.

The Apegyahemaa of Asamankese, Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako has stated that traditional marriages are supposed to be contracted at the bride’s father’s family home rather than event centres.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, she explained that according to tradition, the proper place for a marriage ceremony is the bride’s family house where both families formally meet to perform the rites.

According to her, the growing trend of holding traditional marriage ceremonies at event centres does not align with customary practices.

She said:

Proper marriages are supposed to be contracted in the girl’s father’s family home. That is the right thing.

She noted:

The right thing is that you go to the girl’s father’s house. If it is a family house or the father’s own house, fine, but it is supposed to be contracted in the girl’s house.

However, she observed that many couples today prefer organising their traditional marriage ceremonies in event centres instead.

It’s being done at event centres. That is not how traditionally it is supposed to be done. Every family has a home.

Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako further attributed the shift away from family homes to changing beliefs and the influence of Christianity on some cultural practices.

She explained that some people avoid holding ceremonies in their family houses due to fears or misconceptions about spiritual influences.

With the introduction of Christian beliefs, some people think if they go to their family home witches will get them, but forget that witches can move everywhere.

According to her, such beliefs have caused many people to abandon certain traditional practices that were once considered essential parts of marriage customs.

