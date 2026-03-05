Advertisement

Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:08 - 05 March 2026
The Showmax streaming service faces shutdown as Canal+ restructures MultiChoice operations and tightens investments in the competitive global streaming market.
French media giant Canal+ is reportedly preparing to discontinue the streaming platform Showmax following its acquisition of MultiChoice, as part of a broader strategy to reduce costs and streamline operations.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, executives from Canal+ and MultiChoice have confirmed that the decision followed an internal assessment of their streaming business. While the service is expected to be phased out, an exact shutdown date has not yet been announced.

Company representatives explained that the move reflects a stronger emphasis on financial discipline and strategic investment in an increasingly competitive global streaming market.

The company stated;

The decision to axe Showmax was made by the Showmax board and reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, on financial discipline and investment optimisation in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment

Showmax was originally introduced by MultiChoice in August 2015 as Africa’s answer to international streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Disney+.

In February 2024, the service underwent a major relaunch through a partnership with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. The relaunch utilised technology from Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, with the aim of strengthening Showmax’s competitiveness.

Despite substantial investment in both technology and original programming, the revamped platform reportedly struggled to achieve its projected subscriber growth. Reports indicate that MultiChoice and NBCUniversal jointly injected approximately $309 million in equity funding to support content development and platform expansion, but the anticipated commercial returns failed to materialise.

Financial results released before Canal+ completed its takeover showed that Showmax’s trading losses had risen sharply, by about 88 per cent, while revenue also declined.

Canal+ finalised its acquisition of MultiChoice in September 2025 and has since implemented a cost-reduction programme targeting savings of roughly €400 million by 2030. The planned closure of Showmax is seen as part of that restructuring effort.

Despite the looming shutdown, MultiChoice has indicated that employees linked to the platform will not lose their jobs due to conditions in the acquisition agreement.

The company explained;

The decision to discontinue Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments. The group will be engaging and supporting employees through various transition options

In preparation for the transition, MultiChoice has begun repurposing several Showmax Originals for broadcast on its television channels, including Africa Magic, M-Net, Mzansi Magic and kykNET.

The potential shutdown also comes amid wider changes in the streaming landscape in Africa. Earlier developments saw Amazon MGM Studios announce in January 2024 that it would halt the commissioning of new original productions on the continent.

Speaking during an investor call earlier this year, Canal+ Chief Executive Officer Maxime Saada acknowledged that Showmax had struggled to achieve strong commercial performance and hinted that a decision regarding its future would be taken soon.

Meanwhile, Canal+ says it intends to continue investing in premium content and technological innovation for MultiChoice customers as it strengthens its footprint in Africa’s rapidly evolving entertainment market.

Over the years, Showmax attempted several strategies to appeal to African audiences, including mobile-only subscription plans and a dedicated streaming package for the English Premier League, which allowed fans to watch live matches on their phones at reduced subscription rates.

