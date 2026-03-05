Advertisement

Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:19 - 05 March 2026
Ghana secures Huawei deal to train 3,000 girls in AI, advance the US$250M AI Compute Centre, expand rural telephony, and accelerate 5G adoption while planning an affordable smartphone assembly plant.
Advertisement

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has secured a multi-million-dollar deal with Huawei Technologies to provide free artificial intelligence (AI) training for girls in Ghana under the government’s flagship ICT for Girls Programme.

Advertisement

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Minister George and Huawei Senior Vice President Steven Yi at the Mobile World Congress (MWC26) in Barcelona, Spain.

In an exclusive interview with Techfocus24, Minister George explained that Huawei’s interest in Ghana’s technology ecosystem, including the planned US$250 million AI Compute Centre, rural telephony expansion and 5G rollout, formed the basis of the partnership. “We agreed that Huawei must give back to Ghana through free AI training under the Girls in ICT Programme,” he said.

ALSO READ: 2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration

Advertisement

Currently, the programme provides two-week training modules in coding, animation and basic computing. “But with Huawei coming on board, we are going to have a crash programme in AI skills,” the Minister added. “For me this is critical because once the girls complete the training, they can join my One Million Coders Programme and gain further skills. This means we are catching them young.”

For 2026, Huawei has instructed its Ghana office to collaborate with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) and the Ministry to deliver AI training to 3,000 girls under the initiative.

ALSO READ: Dele Momodu recounts how failed Accra restaurant project cost him over $500,000 (Video)

AI

Minister George also revealed discussions on a Huawei handheld device assembling plant in Ghana, aimed at producing affordable smart devices for local and regional markets. “We made clear to Huawei that quality and affordability are critical, and we will not compromise on that,” he said. He noted that over 90% of Ghanaians have 4G coverage but actual usage is below 60% because many cannot afford smartphones.

Advertisement

He added that the plant would help bridge the affordability gap, increasing access to both 4G and 5G-enabled devices across the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
News
05.03.2026
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
News
05.03.2026
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
Adina Thembi
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Adina Thembi explains her break from the music scene: ‘I was going through self-discovery’