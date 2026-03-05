Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail

Angry Ghanaian woman who spent GH¢15,000 on buttock enlargement products gives vendor 24 hours to refund her money after claiming the products failed to produce the promised results.

A woman has publicly expressed frustration after allegedly spending GH¢15,000 on buttock enlargement products that she claims did not produce the results she was promised.

In a video circulating online, the woman threatened to expose the vendor if her money is not refunded within 24 hours, accusing the seller of deceiving customers with ineffective products.

I am giving you 24 hours. If you don’t return my 15,000 cedis, you will regret it. Where I will send you to, you will forever regret it. I don’t see why you have to be there deceiving people.

According to her, the vendor operates shops in Adringanor and East Legon and personally assessed her body before recommending the products.

She has a shop in Adringanor and East Legon. I drove to your place and you made me remove my pants and saw my butt and everything, she alleged.

The woman explained that she wanted a fuller body shape like the Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, however if she can't get it like that, she wants something close to that to help enhance her figure.

I told you I want my body to look nice. I’m not saying I want it very big, but it should be normal. I always say I want my shape to look like Fella Makafui’s, or at least something close to that because I have a hip dip and I don’t like it, she said.

She further claimed that the vendor initially suggested injections, but she declined and was instead given syrups and other products to take.

The lady tried to convince me to take injections but I refused. She gave me syrup and other things to drink, which I took without even knowing what it was because I was desperate to get a nice shape.

The woman said she was assured that results would appear within a month. However, after two months of using the products, she claims she has not seen any change.

She lamented that despite repeatedly contacting the seller, her messages have gone unanswered and has spent almost 15,000 on the product.

It is not about the money, but for deceiving me and giving me products that I’m taking within me and not seeing any result is wha hurt me.

She also revealed that she had previously considered undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) but changed her mind after seeing reports of celebrities removing the cosmetic procedure.

She warned that if the vendor does not refund the money and apologise, she will release screenshots of their conversations and details about the business.

If you refund my money and apologise to me, I’m going to post you and the chats and everything about your business

Meanwhile, the video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their opinions about the situation. Some users mocked the amount spent on the products, while others criticised the growing pressure on women to alter their bodies to meet certain beauty standards.

Watch video below: