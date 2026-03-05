President Mahama commissions world’s largest calcined clay cement plant in Tema

President John Mahama inaugurates $110 million calcined clay cement plant at Tema Industrial Enclave, boosting Ghana’s green industrialisation, local cement production, and low-carbon construction.

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a $110 million calcined clay cement plant at the Tema Industrial Enclave, describing the facility as a significant milestone in Ghana’s drive towards industrialisation and environmentally sustainable manufacturing.

The plant, operated by CBI Ghana Limited, producers of Supacem Cement, has an installed capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of cement and 400,000 tonnes of calcined clay cement annually. It is expected to strengthen Ghana’s position in the global transition to low-carbon construction materials.

The project has already created 109 direct jobs for engineers, technicians and other professionals, while more than 1,000 additional jobs have been generated across the supply chain. The facility has also been designed to operate continuously under the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy.

The plant uses locally sourced clay from the Torgome Traditional Area in the Volta Region to partially replace imported clinker, a key component in cement production. This approach is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions while lowering Ghana’s dependence on foreign exchange for clinker imports.

Traditional cement manufacturing accounts for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. However, calcined clay technology significantly cuts emissions while maintaining the strength and durability required for modern construction.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Mahama said the new facility would support the government’s ambitious infrastructure agenda.

“CBI Ghana Calcined Clay Cement is joining the Big Push programme, supporting roads, interchanges, culverts, and drains built entirely with locally produced cement,” he said.

He added that the project reflects the government’s commitment to transforming economic policy into tangible results.

“This investment signals to domestic and international investors that Ghana is serious about industrialisation, sustainability, and private-sector partnership,” the President noted.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, described the facility as a model for climate-smart industrial development.

“For years, Ghana relied heavily on imported clinker, despite having all the raw materials beneath our feet,” she said.