Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
President Mahama commissions world’s largest calcined clay cement plant in Tema
President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated a $110 million calcined clay cement plant at the Tema Industrial Enclave, describing the facility as a significant milestone in Ghana’s drive towards industrialisation and environmentally sustainable manufacturing.
The plant, operated by CBI Ghana Limited, producers of Supacem Cement, has an installed capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of cement and 400,000 tonnes of calcined clay cement annually. It is expected to strengthen Ghana’s position in the global transition to low-carbon construction materials.
The project has already created 109 direct jobs for engineers, technicians and other professionals, while more than 1,000 additional jobs have been generated across the supply chain. The facility has also been designed to operate continuously under the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy.
The plant uses locally sourced clay from the Torgome Traditional Area in the Volta Region to partially replace imported clinker, a key component in cement production. This approach is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions while lowering Ghana’s dependence on foreign exchange for clinker imports.
Traditional cement manufacturing accounts for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. However, calcined clay technology significantly cuts emissions while maintaining the strength and durability required for modern construction.
Speaking at the inauguration, President Mahama said the new facility would support the government’s ambitious infrastructure agenda.
ALSO READ: 2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
“CBI Ghana Calcined Clay Cement is joining the Big Push programme, supporting roads, interchanges, culverts, and drains built entirely with locally produced cement,” he said.
He added that the project reflects the government’s commitment to transforming economic policy into tangible results.
“This investment signals to domestic and international investors that Ghana is serious about industrialisation, sustainability, and private-sector partnership,” the President noted.
The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, described the facility as a model for climate-smart industrial development.
ALSO READ: Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
“For years, Ghana relied heavily on imported clinker, despite having all the raw materials beneath our feet,” she said.
The government expects the plant to play a key role in expanding Ghana’s industrial base and supporting sustainable construction across the country.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom