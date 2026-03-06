CAF postpones WAFCON 2026 in Morocco, sets new date

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco to July 25–August 16, 2026, citing unforeseen circumstances. The tournament will feature 16 teams and also serve as Africa’s qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The decision was confirmed on Thursday, March 5, just days before the tournament was originally scheduled to kick off. The competition had initially been planned to run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, but CAF announced that the change was necessary due to what it described as “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a statement, CAF said the new schedule was agreed upon following consultations with key stakeholders, including the Moroccan authorities and global football governing body FIFA, in order to ensure the smooth organisation of the tournament.

Despite weeks of speculation over the hosting arrangements, Morocco will remain the host nation for the competition. The tournament is expected to be staged in cities including Rabat, Casablanca and Fez, continuing the country’s growing role as a hub for major African football events.

Morocco has hosted recent editions of the competition and will become the first country to stage the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations three consecutive times when the 2026 tournament is played.

The upcoming edition will feature 16 national teams, an increase from the traditional 12-team format. The expanded structure is part of CAF’s broader push to grow women’s football across the continent.

Nigeria will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the previous edition, while several teams including Cape Verde and Malawi are expected to make their debut appearances at the finals.

Beyond continental glory, the tournament will also serve as Africa’s qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The top 4 teams will qualify automatically for the global tournament, while 2 additional sides will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

The postponement follows weeks of speculation surrounding Morocco’s readiness to host and discussions about alternative hosts, including South Africa, which had indicated willingness to step in if necessary.